How Much Are The 'Dancing On Ice' Contestants Paid? The Skating Celebs Can Earn Some Serious Cash

The ITV competition show Dancing On Ice is skating it's way back onto our TV screens in early January, along with a fresh batch of competing celebrity contestants. The line up of the 2019 series includes a reality television icon, a former X Factor star and a 2018 Love Island resident — all of whom will be put through their paces as they get to grips with the sometimes dangerous winter sport. But how much are the Dancing On Ice contestants paid?

Well, when it comes to this year's lineup, no contestant fees have been revealed by the broadcaster. I have reached out to ITV for comment, and once available we will update with any new information right away. However, some indication of how much the skating celebrities get paid comes from the 2010 series, and as reported by Digital Spy, contestants including the former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Loose Women star Denise Welch received a pay check upwards of £50,000. Not bad.

According to Digital Spy, during that particular series, participating celebs Chloe Madeley, the former newsreader, Angela Rippon and rapper Vanilla Ice earned £40,000 each — while children's TV presenter Laura Hamilton, EastEnders actor Sam Attwater and "Comedy Dave" Vitty from Chris Moyles' Radio One radio show each took home a payment of £20,000.

ITV on YouTube

As reported by OK Magazine, the Baywatch legend Pamela Anderson was famously paid a huge £150,000 for her appearance in the 2013 series of Dancing On Ice. However, the money wasn't exactly well spent, as the Canadian actress was quickly voted off the competition show in the first week. At the time of this series, one source told the Mirror, "Pammy is the biggest star we have had in years and we hoped she would pull in millions of viewers for weeks and weeks. Her skating partner Matt Evers flew to America for weeks of training. We had to book first class flights for her and source plush accommodation for months too in case she got to the final stages. All in all we’ve spent about £150,000 on Pammy and she has lasted one week. It’s a disaster."

The eleventh series of the hit skating show gets underway on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. on ITV, and the lineup includes Westlife singer Brian McFadden, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, former Strictly dancer James Jordan, and Coronation Street's Jane Danson. Also taking to the rink in 2019 is Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, Grease star Didi Conn, Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood, former X Factor finalist Saara Aalto and Neighbours star Mark Little.

ITV

Also appearing in the new series are returning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, as well as the lineup of judges that includes Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, and Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Joining the professional panel is Karen Barber, who will now enjoy the title of Head Coach throughout the 2019 series. Speaking about her role in Dancing On Ice this time around, Barber said, "Having been involved with the show since its very first series, it holds a lot of special memories to me and I’m looking forward to working with this year’s celebrities as we start transforming them into skating stars."

Dancing On Ice kicks off on Sunday, Jan 6 at 6 p.m. on ITV1.