Celebrity Big Brother will be launching on Channel 5 this Thursday (August 16), meaning my post Love Island blues will finally be eradicated, and my need for summer reality TV will be fulfilled. In just a few days' time, the 2018 line-up will be revealed, and word on the street is, producers have some huge names in store for us. But I still have one everlasting question, how much do Celebrity Big Brother contestants get paid?

It's actually a more complicated answer than you may think. You see, in civilian Big Brother, it's just the winner that goes home with a huge cheque for the bank. Last year's champion Isabelle Warburton won £65,000, meanwhile, Big Brother 2016 king Jason Burrill won £90,000. Not bad, eh? But different rules apply to the celebrity spin-off series.

So, what is the deal with CBB ? Well, the winner isn't given any money, according to The Mirror. Instead, traditionally, the money raised from "the premium-rate voting line is divvied out between charities including Samaritans and the Missing Persons Helpline." However, there was no charity money awarded following the winter 2018 series, and there's been "no mention of anything changing this [seres]," the paper added.

Of course, that's not to say that the celebs go home empty-handed. As the contestants are, well, celebrities, they are paid an appearance fee to enter the Big Brother house. This fee is different for each star, as it "depends on what their team can negotiate for them, and what the producers think they are worth," according to The Sun.

So, what will the Series 22 celebs be earning? Well, I decided to reach out to a Celebrity Big Brother rep, who tells me that this isn't "something [they] would offer comment on."

Well, I suppose that's no surprise really, as there hasn't even been any conformation as to who is entering the house this series just yet.

But looking at what past contestants have been paid for their appearances, whoever the 2018 stars are, it's fair to assume they will be paid a fair amount to say the least.

The highest paid contestant of Celebrity Big Brother to date is reportedly American rapper Ray J, who apparently pocketed a small $1 million (£810,000) appearance fee for his trouble, according to Digital Spy. It's believed he was also paid £24,000 for travel and hotel costs.

Wow.

Meanwhile, 2016 saw David Guest earn a whopping £600,000, and in 2017 singing duo Jedward earned £500,000 each, according to the website. If that's true, they somehow earned more than Ray J — what a world we live in.

Big Brother UK on YouTube

Of course, not all stars fair quite that well with their fees. Sugababes member Mutya Buena received £75,000. Meanwhile, Shipwrecked and Ex on the Beach star Stephen Bear earned a small £12,000 and until 2018, was the lowest paid CBB celebrity. However, that title now goes to Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady, who took home £10,000, according to The Sun.

With rumours already abound that former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett has reportedly signed up for the series with a fee of £750,000 according to Metro, there's gonna be some serious appearance fees for this series' contestants.