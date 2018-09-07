If you're a fan of Kylie Jenner's, you know she is a huge enthusiast of athleisure wear. While she loves donning a neon-colored bodycon dress with some matching stilettos, Jenner can most likely be found lounging in a stylish sweat suit with a pair of killer kicks. Lately, Kylie Jenner's been rocking adidas' Falcon sneakers, a chunky, colorful pair of trainers that pay homage to the decade she was born into — the '90s. While the sneakers are very in line with the beauty entrepreneur's aesthetic, Jenner is also wearing them because she is joining her sister, Kendall, as the latest brand ambassador for the German sportswear company.

Jenner announced the exciting news to her 114 million fans on Aug. 29 by — what else? — posting a photo of herself sporting the shoes on her Instagram. In the photo, Jenner posed on a bed, dressed in an all black ensemble with a pair of pink and black adidas Falcon sneakers. It seems the 21-year-old is the perfect person to front the new campaign, which is all about being your boldest self. The campaign also celebrates other fearless women creators like Kylie. Adidas asked Michaela Picci (artist), Brittany Sky (DJ/YouTuber), Laura Fama (fashion designer), and Faye Orlove (artist) to launch the cute new sneakers alongside Jenner at an epic party on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The theme of the pop-up was a neon-colored gas station to reflect the '90s vibes of the Falcon design. The shoe was featured in repurposed gas pumps, as well as inside a souped-up convenience store, complete with a slurpee station and a well-stocked candy selection. There was also a food truck serving chicken and waffles and a newsstand with Jenner's face decorating the shelves.

adidas Originals

Jenner showed up to the event donning long blonde hair and wore a strapless black and white checkered dress with, of course, her pink and black Falcon sneakers.

adidas Originals

While pink and black are definitely Jenner's favorite, they are not the only colorway available to shop. The Falcon sneakers come in several different colors including a gray/light teal, a gray/orange, a navy/teal/pink/purple, and a white/blue/yellow. The sneakers are available to shop on adidas' website, as well as Finish Line, Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom, and other select retailers. Each pair will cost you $100, which isn't too pricey for a pair of Jenner-approved sneakers, considering she's usually seen dressed in Dior and vintage Versace.

If $100 seems steep for a pair of sneakers, consider the fact that you can wear them with pretty much any outfit, no matter the look. Because the shoes feature different colors, they can easily match with whatever shades you're rocking that day. And if our favorite fashion influencers have taught us anything about "dad sneakers," it's that you don't have to limit wearing them with a casual outfit during the day. Pair them with your favorite dress or fancy jumpsuit for a night out!

If you want to snag a pair of Jenner's favorite '90s-inspired sneaker, you'll have to act fast. Some of the colorways are already sold out on adidas' website, but can be found at other retailers (while they last).

adidas Originals

And if you are in the Los Angeles area this weekend, you can swing by the Falcon Pop-Up to see Jenner and adidas' immersive gasoline station in real life. It'll be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.