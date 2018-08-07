The Bachelorette leaves her show with a new, hopefully lifelong partner, but she also gets to take home one honking piece of jewelry. As soon as celebrity jeweler Neil Lane shows up to present a series of diamond rings to the remaining suitors, you know the final verdict is in. And you can bet that the engagement ring Garrett proposed to Becca with on The Bachelorette cost a pretty penny. But how much did it cost, really? Here's everything we know about just how much it's worth.

First, a little background on the ring. It's unclear if Neil Lane donates the rings to The Bachelor and The Bachelor in return for the publicity of being on the show or if ABC and Warner Bros., which produces the Bachelor Nation shows, pay for the rings from Lane. That said, there are a bunch of rules that surround these little baubles. The first is that the ring is only the couple's if they’ve been together for at least two years following filming. If the couple splits before two years have passed, that ring has to go back to the producers.

If the couple breaks up after two years, the couple can do what they’d like with the ring, but if they’re going to sell it, ABC gets first crack at buying it back and possibly even giving it to the next Bachelor or Bachelorette suitor who wants to propose. Hey, recycling is eco-conscious, OK? For example, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been together for three years following her show (which is 20 years in Bachelor time), so they get that ring for keeps even if they break up. But Becca had to give Arie his ring back when they broke up just weeks after their engagement. That’s just the way the diamond crumbles.

The cast on Bachelor Nation doesn’t pay for the rings, which is fair — most of them have just quit their jobs or gone on leaves of absence to be on the show, so how can they afford a ring that costs as much as a car? And speaking of cost, according to E! Online, it’s rumored that Ben Higgins gave the most expensive Bachelor engagement ring ever to Lauren Bushnell, with a price tag of about $100,000. Not chump change. If a suitor wants to buy the ring themselves, ABC is cool with it, though not many take that path. Bachelor Aaron Buerge bought a $35,000 Harry Winston sparkler for then-fiancée Helene Eksterowicz, and she later auctioned it off on eBay after they broke up. The best part of buying your own ring is that you get to keep the cash after the inevitable split. Cynical, yet true, my friends.

As far as Becca’s ring goes, we’re not quite sure how much hers is just yet, but as E! Online reports, the average cost for a Bachelor/ette ring is anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. The two-year clock starts ticking now, but hopefully she'll get to keep her ring this time around.