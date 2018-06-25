Flesh Beauty, the new Revlon-incubated and Linda Wells-created makeup brand that is redefining the outdated notion of nude makeup, has landed online at Ulta. It will be available in stores shortly, dropping on July 8 at Ulta locations. It's also a prestige brand, leaving us wondering how much Flesh Beauty products cost. Just like all nudes are different to the person perceiving them, the same can be said about the pricing. Just how prestige is it? The inclusive brand is actually affordable and won't break the bank.

Flesh Beauty understands that no nudes are equal and that the idea of nude skin tone means different things to different people based on their own eyes, their own skin color, and their experience in life. What is nude to and for me is not to and for you, or you, or her, or her, or him, or him. That's what makes life and cosmetics beautiful — and it's amazing that a brand now exists to tackle, dismantle, and correct the notion that flesh color is universal since it's not!

There are nudes for every mood and skin color. The Flesh Beauty packaging and the logo are gloriously retro. Everything in the suite of products is $18 and over. The priciest product is a $38 palette.

While Flesh Beauty is pricier than drugstore brands, it falls in line with MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, and other higher end offerings. The product assortment is vast – there are stick foundations, lipsticks, matte liquid lippies, highlighters, blush, illuminators, and more.

Below is a breakdown of the suite of Flesh Beauty cosmetics and their prices.

These are the face products. Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation sticks come in 40 shades — thanks, Rihanna and Fenty Beauty – and they are $18 a piece. The Touch Flesh Highlighting Balms are $18 and there are four shade choices. Next up? The Flesh to Flesh Highlighting Powder. This product is offered in six colors at $28 per compact. The Fresh Flesh Illuminating Primer is $32.

The color products are as follows. The Fleshy Lips Lipsticks come in four shades and those also $18 a piece. Strong Flesh Lipsticks are $18 and come in nine colors. Those Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lipcolors are $20 and there are four shades from which to choose. The Swipe Flesh Lip Color Compacts are available in seven shades and each one will cost you $24. The Tender Flesh Blush compacts are $26 and you can pick from eight shade varietals, so to speak.

The Fleshcolor Eyeshadow Palette will set you back by $38 and is comprised of nine pans of color.

Meanwhile, the Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops are $28 per bottle and there are four fresh color options.

Lastly, the Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss is $20. You can do the dew.

Are you getting ready to kiss your cash goodbye?! You'll be paying for the quality and for a rich assortment of colors that were specifically engineered to work for the widest selection of people.

Here are some of the core pieces to shop.

1. Gloss It Up

Courtesy of Flesh Beauty Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss $20 If you love the dewy look of lids, lips, and cheeks, this is the product that will allow you to achieve the sheen that is popular in editorial looks. Buy Now

2. Stick Foundation In Every Shade

Courtesy of Flesh Beauty Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation $18 It's a stick that's portable, multi-purpose, and offers a creamy, buildable pay-off. You can cover, conceal, contour, and highlight your face however you wish with this miracle in a stick. It's also formulated to look like your skin with 40 shade choices. Buy Now

3. Lip Color Compact

Courtesy of Flesh Beauty Swipe Flesh Lip Color Compact $24 It's lipstick… in a flat compact… with a fingerprint in the product itself. It offers a satin x matte finish and color is buildable. So you can rock a stained lip or a precise, perfectly lined pout. Apply with your fave lip brush or your own finger. Buy Now

4. Dew Drops

Courtesy of Flesh Beauty Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops $28 Illuminate your beautiful skin with these drops, which is a major product trend in 2018. It's a custom glow in multiple shades that work with every skin tone. Get that glow by applying and blending with your fingers or a beautyblender. Or mix it with your favorite moisturizer or liquid foundation. Buy Now

Courtesy of Flesh Beauty

Flesh has you covered from lids to lips. This super pigmented, buttery lipstick is just the stroke of glam you need, too.

Courtesy of Flesh Beauty

There's fingerprinted blush, too. Check out that pigment.

Welcome to the beauty shelves, Flesh.