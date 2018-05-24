If you're looking for a new brow routine, look no further. Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Pen gives you micro-bladed looking brows without any of the commitment. It's a stay-proof, natural-looking product that is designed to last a full day. How much is the brow item, you ask? The drugstore item is super affordable, but it all depends on where you buy.

There's been a lot of hype around Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Pen, and for a good reason. The product gets brushed on the eyebrow with the multi-prong applicator and makes brows look instantly micro-bladed. It first launched in Asia, according to previous Bustle coverage, and now it's finally hit the United States.

There was some question about the price when the product first launched in Asia. It was available for $17.90 in Singapore, which would make it cost around $13.50 in the US. Thankfully, it's a whole lot more affordable that that.

Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Pen is available for $7.99 at Target and the Ulta in-store and online. That's the cheapest that you can possibly buy it. You can also shop the same product in the same size for $8.99 on the Maybelline website. Bustle reached out to the brand to see why there is a price difference between to two stores.

As of May 24, there are five different shades available in Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Pen, but your selection changes depending on where you shop as well. On the Target website, color options are deep brown, blonde, and soft brown. The Maybelline website offers deep brown, medium brown, blonde, and soft brown.

Basically, if you're a redhead, you're out of luck on the brow front. If you're not, it doesn't matter where you buy from.

The brow product is getting a lot of hype and for a good reason. According to the website and multiple reviews on YouTube, the product is not only easy to use, but also extremely stay-proof. The website claims to last a full day on your brows. That's a full 24 hours, people. With summer coming, that's a major reason to try out the product for under $10.

"Our 1st eyebrow tinting pen features an exclusively-designed multi-prong tip that delivers the look of natural, hair-like strokes instantly," the products description says on the brand's website. "Our long-lasting formula delivers up to 24 hour wear that is smudge-proof and transfer-proof."

This product isn't just great for the price though. It's a game changer for the beauty world for a few reasons. The first is that it claims to give micro-bladed brows for under $10. According to Brows and Body, micro-blading can cost anywhere from $350 to $800. That's a whole lot more than the Maybelline product.

Micro-blading is also semi-permanent. According to the publication, the procedure can last from anywhere between nine and 15 months, depending on how oily your eyebrow hair is. That means that if you get the procedure and end up hating it, you have a whole lot of time to wait before you can get the hair to grow back.

If you use Maybelline's Tattoo Brow Pen, you can change your brows up every 24 hours. That's more work on brow preparation, but a whole lot of peace of mind. Ultimately, the choice is yours. Either way, it is incredible that this product was made to look like a high-end procedure.

The fact that there are so many different brow products out there is worth celebrating, even if you don't end up buying the drugstore product. For less than $10, your brow possibilities are pretty much endless thanks to Maybelline.