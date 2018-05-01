Get your wallets ready, because this is one brand that you can't afford to not try out. Sand & Sky's Pink Clay skin care items had a 12,000 person waitlist, and for a good reason. While the products aren't super affordable, they're no where near high end. There are tons of different price ranges to shop at, so you can get the skin care that's right for you.

When it comes to trendy beauty items, there is a trifecta of trendy, if you will. The item must have: 1) great packaging, 2) pretty colored product, and 3) be reasonably priced. Sand & Sky has all three of those. The millennial pink product matches the color of the packaging and the price tag, while not completely affordable, is budget-able.

Sand & Sky started out with its' $49 Porefining Face Mask, which took the beauty world by storm. When it was time for the brand to launch another product, the price got more affordable and the line got longer.

"Our customer database grew a lot since we launched," Sarah Hamilton Sand & Sky co-founder tells Bustle. "Moreover, it also created huge excitement amongst our audience when we announced the launch of our second product at the back of the success of our original mask."

Sand & Sky's Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment is available for $42.90 on the brand's website right now. Despite the long pre-sale list, you can purchase it right now.

If you're looking to stock up on both trendy items, you're in luck. The brand gives an option to buy the mask and the exfoliator together for an even more affordable price. The Perfect Skin Bundle is available for $77.90 online. Compared to the individual price of $97.90, that's a 15 percent savings.

That's not your only way to save though. If you want to stock up on the same skin care item, because, let's be honest, there's a reason why the wait list is so long, the products become even more affordable too. The Besties Kit of the Porefining Mask is $78.40, which is a 20 percent savings, and the Besties Kit Flash Perfection Exfoliator is $72.90, which is a 15 percent savings.

You can also get two of the Perfect Skin Bundles for a cheaper price as well. According to the website, the Besties Set of the Perfect Kin Bundle is $137.50, which will save you a whopping 25 percent. So go call your skin care bestie, because there's no better reason to shop. Plus your bestie won't have to borrow yours when you tell them how good it is.

The price isn't the only good news that the brand has for fans. Although the brand has only been around for about a year, but it's already got more products in the works. According to the brand, there will be five to nine more products coming out within the year.

"It has just been a year since we launched our original mask and we didn't know how things would go for us at launch (even if we hoped for the best!)," Hamilton says. "We started to think about launching new products as soon as we saw the excitement around our original mask. We just launched our second product and we already have 12 new products in our NPD pipeline. We hope to launch all of them in the next 5 to 9 months."

Sand & Sky didn't say exactly which products will be on the way. Either way, odds are it will probably be a bestseller.

Get your wallets ready, because you're going to want whatever else this brand is selling. This skin care line is worth the semi-splurge. So treat 'yoself, but be aware that you'll be hooked once you start it.