Last year, there was a lot of hype over the two year long collaborative process that created the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Palette, which launched 35 shimmery and matte colors. Now there is a new collection dropping soon, and everyone is wondering how much will the new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault cost. Luckily for us, the whole collection is going to be super affordable.

When the original palette dropped, the shadows spanned the spectrum from forest green, to bright teal, to a baked terra cotta, and everything in between. The colors were so wide ranging and creative that fans felt like it was worth the wait, but in a new video, Hill revealed that part of the reason the product took so long to be released was because she created over a hundred colors to choose from. Now, a year later after its initial launch, Hill and Morphe are revisiting those unique shades that were set aside, and releasing them in whole new palettes.

"After we launched my palette and we saw what a success it was, I was like 'Oh my God, I wish they could have seen all the other shades I had because they were so beautiful, and narrowing them down was so difficult for me because I had so many amazing shades," Hill shared in her video.

Not one to waste beautiful shadows, Morphe created a vault collection of four different palettes from those leftover colors. Each palette compliments the original Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Palette, and is meant to act like an extension to the first one. It fleshes out those colors even more.

In the boxed vault, there will be 40 new, additional eyeshadows, but they still will have the same formulation and quality of pigmentation.

Jaclyn Hill on YouTube

Each palette has its own individual name with a corresponding theme, and it essentially breaks down into four different color stories: a red palette, a green one, a purple version, and a yellow reiteration.

While showing fans the first glimpse of the stacked palette vault, the one thing Hill said she was excited about was that the cases now have mirrors on the inside flaps — which was one of the top complaints over the original, large palette.

And they were able to do this while still keeping the price eye-poppingly low: The full Jaclyn HIll x Morphe Vault collection costs $49. Even better, if you don't want to invest in the full thing, you can pick and choose between the palettes, which are only $15 each.

"Ring the Alarm" is the warm toned palette with different oranges and reds, and "Bling Boss" is the purple themed palette, which happens to feature one of Hill's favorite shades of all time. Called "Berry Treasure," it's a satin shadow with metallic glitter that doesn't fall out since it was pressed into the formula, and is a purple, pink, and black glistening hybrid.

The yellow palette is "Armed & Gorgeous" and is meant to look like the outdoors, featuring green mattes, gold glitters, and foiled yellows. "Dark Magic" is the green palette, and is meant to have a sexual, late night date night kind of vibe with metallic colors, midnight blues, and inky greens. One of her favorite shades in the whole collection is in this particular palette, where "Power Cut" is a foiled silver hue that looks like literal metal.

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to this vault collection, and luckily for us we don't have to wait long. It drops at Morphe retail stores and online on June 26, and will also be released in Ulta on July 15.

While the palettes are super cheap to begin with, you can actually save even more money by using the code "JACATTACK" at Morphe's checkout to get an additional 10 percent off. Meaning there's really no excuse to not try out these fabulous palettes.