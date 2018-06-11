In case you've not been constantly refreshing Jaclyn Hill's Instagram, you may have missed that the guru has been teasing some incredible looking new eyeshadow the past few days. Now, though, the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection have been unveiled. Official (pigmented AF) swatches are here, and they'll have you drooling on your brush handle.

On Monday, Hill took to her YouTube channel (because duh) to announce that her new Morphe collaboration was on its way and give fans all the details. Now obviously, this isn't Hill's first rodeo with the brand, and that's important to remember for the new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection. Its actually a continuation of the original palette. That's exactly where it got its moniker, actually.

In the video, Hill explains that the Vault Collection is an amalgamation of all the shades that didn't quite make the cut for her Jaclyn Hill palette due to its limited size of 35 pans. However, the guru loved all the shades she crafted with Morphe so much that she and the brand have now worked together to bring them to her fans in four brand new palettes. Those shadows collections are what makes up the new Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Vault.

Jaclyn Hill on YouTube

What do these four new palettes look like? Thankfully, Hill took the time swatch each palette in her YouTube video, and they look pigmented AF.

Ring The Alarm

The first palette Hill showcased is basically every warm tone lovers' wet dream.

It swatches just as beautiful as it looks in the pan.

Armed And Gorgeous

The Armed and Gorgeous palette is what Hill has deemed her "yellow" palette, and it's a gorgeous collection of yellows, golds, oranges, and hello, to that pop of army green.

The swatches basically speak for themselves.

Bling Boss

Bling Boss was one of the palettes that Hill very clearly teased on social media, but now, fans are getting a peek inside. It's certainly not a disappointment.

Even though fans have already seen some of these Jaclyn Hill x Morphe shades swatched, they're still stunning.

Dark Magic

Dark Magic may also look familiar to fans as Hill has showcased the shades already, and they're just as gorgeous as they were the first time.

According to Hill, this is Linda Tawil of Morphe's favorite palette in the collection.

Are there any differences in the new Jaclyn Hill Vault Collection palettes and the original Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette? Yes, but it has nothing to do with the formulation of the eyeshadows. Hill's formula will remain the same. The differences come in her decision to listen closely to what her fans wanted to see.

According to the video, all four of the individual palettes will feature a mirror and shade names listed under the shadows themselves. During the launch and subsequent reviews of the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette, these were common suggest by Hill's fan. Now, she's listened and brought them exactly what they wanted.

As for the price, you can shop the entire Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Vault Collection for $49. That will get your all four palettes (which total 40 shades) as well as the super cute vault box that features drawers for each palette. If some of the shades aren't for you, though, don't worry. Each of the palettes will also be sold individually for only $15 each.

If you want to shop the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection, mark your calendar for June 26. These new eyeshadow palettes are coming your way fast, and they look too good to miss.