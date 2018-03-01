If there's one thing Urban Decay does well, it's keeping beauty lovers on their toes. The trendy brand constantly churns out one dreamy product after another likes its NBD. You'd think they'd slow down, but the brand is back making headlines again, this time with an Urban Decay Backtalk Palette coming soon.

It hasn't even been three months and it's already turning out to be quite a busy year for Urban Decay. The brand just released a mini version of the Naked Heat Palette that sent fans into a frenzy and they're already flooding social media with a shiny, new piece of merch. Inspired by UD's best-selling lipstick shade of the same name, the Backtalk Palette is the latest set of shadows joining the brand's lineup. It's a sultry take on the Millennial Pink trend, serving as the perfect compliment to the mauve-nude Vice Lipstick favored by UD fanatics.

Featuring a set of shadows, blushes, and highlighters, Backtalk is the ultimate face palette. So, you'd probably assume it's going to cost an arm and leg. As it turns out, the soon-to-be released palette won't cost nearly as much as the highly coveted Naked shadows.

Set to officially drop online and in Sephora stores on March 8, the Backtalk Palette will retail for $46. True, that isn't a measly price tag by any means, but it's much cheaper than UD's fan-favorite collection. Plus, you're really getting quite the bang for your buck, considering the palette houses all of your face essentials.

It includes eight smoldering shadows (mattes, satins, and metallics) on one side, two blushes, and two highlighter shades that coordinate for one hell of a monochromatic makeup look. The palette even comes equipped with a removable mirror that acts as a divider between the eyeshadows and complexion shades. So, this really is a do-it-all kind of palette.

It's nearly impossible not to fall in love with Backtalk's color-scheme. The mauve tones are an absolute dream against varying complexions, the shimmers pop beautifully, and the mattes feature that quality UD pigmentation fans know and love from the brand.

If one look at the palette is not enough to convince you that this gem is worthy of your beauty stash, seeing Backtalk in action just may win you over. This palette was practically made for alluring Millennial Pink beauty looks.

Pink doesn't even have to be your thing, though. Backtalk has just enough neutral shades to create smoldering earth-toned looks.

It's really up to you how you use this baby. Looks with Backtalk can be as dramatic as you'd like, but it is possible to create a softer glam, too.

If reactions to UD's upcoming palette are any indication, fans are loving this color scheme and all of the drool-worthy beauty beats the brand has revealed.

It looks like a palette of coordinating hues was what many fans have been dying to snag from the brand.

Naturally, Backtalk is already at the top of many beauty lovers' wish lists.

Not everyone was here for the pink, though.

Still, Backtalk had many convinced they need this gorgeous shadow set in their life, even if it means buying yet another UD palette.

Backtalk even had the brand gaining new fans. That's just how good it is.

There's still a little time to wait before the palette officially hit shelves, but fans will likely have their eyes glued to social media. With a reasonable price tag for an all-over face palette, it wouldn't be surprising if it flies off of shelves.

Urban Decay palettes have a tendency to sell out lickety-split so it's best to be on your P's and Q's if Backtalk even remotely catches your eye.