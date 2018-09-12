During the annual Apple Keynote on Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple offered attendees and live-streamers several game-changing new releases, but saved one of the most noteworthy for last: the new iPhone XR, a low-cost option for iPhone lovers. But many people are wondering — how much will the iPhone XR cost?

The new iPhone models were a predictable focus during this year's conference, with Apple revealing not one, not two, but three new iPhones — the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR. If you're leaning toward the XR model, consider the details when hunting for your new gadget, which will retail for $749.

Some of the highlights of the iPhone XR are purely exterior. According to Apple, the model has a 6.1-Inch Liquid Retina Display, an aluminum and glass design, and the option of six different colors; white, black, blue, yellow, coral, and red. The model responds to sensitive iPhone gestures like tapping to wake up the device, swiping up to the home screen, swiping down for notifications. In addition, the new haptic touch feature allows a user to press on the home screen and instantly launch the camera or flashlight.

Technologically, the iPhone XR contains impressive face identification and advanced camera systems. The twelve megapixel f1.8 aperture wide-angle camera lens with a newly-developed sensor delivers fast auto-focus; larger and deeper pixels improve image quality, particular in suboptimal photographic settings. The new new depth control feature allows users to adjust the depth of field both in before and after capturing a photo. Plus, even your best selfies are about to be enhanced with an updated and improved portrait mode on the front-facing camera, and portrait-perfected lighting for studio-like effects on the outside camera.

The face ID feature is also improved on the iPhone XR. New software optimizations coupled with the fresh TrueDepth camera system feature, which uses precision depth-sensing technology to capture the three-dimensional nuances of the human face, allow a user to safely and securely unlock iPhone, use financial apps like Apple Pay, gain access to secure apps, and many more features with just a simple glance.

“iPhone XR helps us reach even more people with the latest iPhone innovations. It is packed with the newest technologies, including a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge, the latest TrueDepth camera with faster Face ID authentication, new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip with second generation Neural Engine, and a 12-megapixel camera that takes advanced Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting photos,” said said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a press release.

The product is set for preorder (in the United States) on Oct. 19, for release on Oct. 26, and will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes. Through Apple’s upgrade program, new customers in the United States are given more options for getting their hands on an iPhone. Customers can purchase an iPhone XR with an AppleCare protection plan, choose their carrier, and have the opportunity to upgrade to a new iPhone every year for monthly payments starting at $37.41.