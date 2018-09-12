Before today’s highly-anticipated Apple Event, one of the main questions on everyone’s mind was, of course, what are the new iPhones going to be? (In other words, what new iPhone am I going to drool after...until the next highly-anticipated Apple Event?) After today’s announcement, some iPhone rumors have been confirmed and a few new features may take you by surprise.

The brand new iPhone announced today is called the iPhone Xs. Tim Cook called the iPhone Xs “by far the most advanced iPhone we have ever created,” which is...pretty much exactly how Apple’s described every previous iPhone. Rumors about the name “iPhone XS” already prompted some reactions (read: jokes) on Twitter last week. Today’s Apple Event confirms that, yes, the new phone is called the iPhone XS...or “extra small” or “excess” or “access” or “exes” depending on which wordplay you prefer. However, Apple prefers you pronounce it “ten ess.”

It will also come in another other bigger size: the iPhone Xs Max, which is the largest of the new phones revealed today. One of the most obvious differences is the naming convention Apple has previously followed—adding “Plus” or “C” to the successive iPhone editions—is no longer. The iPhone Xs Max is the larger device, which would have been referred to as the “Plus” version.

Apple also revealed the iPhone Xr which comes in six (!!!) beautiful new colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue.

