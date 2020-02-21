In film, where there's a porcelain doll, there's some kind of haunting. And Brahms: The Boy II is no exception. The movie follows (you guessed it) a creepy porcelain doll haunting a family. From that bare description alone, it's probably a safe bet to say that Brahms: The Boy II will be a pretty frightening movie. But audiences won't know what they're getting into until they watch the movie in theaters come Feb. 21.

Brahms: The Boy II picks up some time after the events of the first movie, The Boy, which saw an American woman named Greta (Lauren Cohen) get hired to be a nanny for a young English boy. But there's one twist: the young boy is actually a life-size porcelain doll named Brahms. Refusing to heed this very off-putting red flag, Greta stays, only to find herself haunted by the seemingly possessed doll after breaking a number of critical rules handed to her by the doll's parents. Eventually it's revealed that Brahms, the parents' actual son, is living in the walls of the house, and is actually the one stalking and "haunting" Greta. After a climactic final confrontation where Greta shatters the doll and stabs the man in the chest with a screwdriver, the man is left to put the doll back together.

STX Entertainment on YouTube

It's unclear how much time has passed between The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II, but judging by the trailer, it could be a potentially long time. Not only is Brahms not shattered, but he's buried in the ground not far from the house where the first movie takes place. It's there that a young boy, Jude (Christopher Convery), discovers him, and takes him home to his cottage where he lives with his mother, Liza (Katie Holmes) and Sean (Owain Yeoman), affording Brahms the opportunity to terrorize a new, unsuspecting family who are, themselves, recovering from some mysterious past trauma.

Thus far, the film appears to have all the trappings of a solid haunting-type horror movie. Creepy doll, gothic mansion, and an absolute wealth of jump scares in the trailer alone. On top of that, Brahms was designed to be extra unsettling. "When I first met Brahms I thought he was so creepy. In the first movie he's made out of porcelain, but in this one he's made out of silicone. He has this really human-like skin and these realistic-looking eyes, so Brahms really gets an upgrade. There's so much detail on him that helps make him look like an actual human. It's so creepy," Convery tells Screen Rant.

Taking Brahms and giving him more human-like skin is certainly a bold move. But if the first film is any indication, Brahms: The Boy II isn't just going for chills; it's going for over-the-top terror.