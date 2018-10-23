Scorpio season is upon us, and it's one astrological phenomenon you won't be able to ignore no matter how hard you try. Scorpio is known as one of the most intense and emotional zodiac signs out there, and when the sun moves into Scorpio on Tuesday, October 23, that energy becomes even stronger and more unavoidable. It will affect everyone in slightly different ways, and if you're interested to know how Scorpio season will affect you based on your zodiac sign, I've got answers.

Scorpio season is about deep emotions, and will cause you to look for the meaning in just about everything. Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology, told Women's Health, "It's intense. Scorpio is the sign that wants to know secrets." Because Scorpio is a water sign, you're going to feel more motivated by your emotions than ever before, and you might find any logic going out the window. You also might feel a bit more introverted than usual, both because you'll need time for yourself and because you are only craving meaningful connections you can't just get anywhere. Scorpio is also known as the most sexual sign, which means you're going to be looking for some passionate hook-ups and intimacy. Your emotions have taken over, though, so this isn't the time to try for anything casual.

It might sound overwhelming, but Scorpio season is necessary! Cosmopolitan says, "Think of Scorpio season as a time of regeneration where a part of you dissolves and is reborn, like a phoenix, forming a better version of yourself." This is when you'll really be figuring things out, making connections, and working through everything that has come to a head towards the end of the year. Just remember: Scorpios don't mess around. Here's how the season will affect you personally:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle According to Astrostyle.com, the Sun's monthlong voyage into Scorpio will be in your intimate, inquisitive eighth house. The site says, "Put on your 'love detective hat and go into the weeds during this sharp-minded solar cycle." Your eighth hat also rules your money, meaning your finances could be affected here - you might find yourself being more stubborn when it comes to spending any money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Horoscope.com says that Scorpio rules your seventh house of marriage, business partnerships, and open enemies. This means, among other things, that Scorpio season is going to have you leaning on your closest friends and family for support through everything you go through for the next month. There's also a stellium in Scorpio (when three planets are in one sign) that shows that all the relationships in your life will take up your focus. Plus, your ruling planet, Venus, is retrograde. This could be a time for ending relationships and starting new ones in all senses.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio season is all about tapping into intense emotion, but as a mutable air sign, you don't really know how to express yourself. Scorpio rules your sixth house, meaning you're going to be obsessed with the details of anything you're doing, which is very productive. It's also a good time to get rid of bad habits and find what makes you happy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio rules your fifth house of love, children, fun, and creativity. This Scorpio season, you might find yourself coming off as a little bit of a mystery to everyone. You already love to investigate, and Scorpio season is all about that, so you can expect to do a deep dive into everything around you, getting a bit more creative as well. This is a good time for you, and it's full of energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio rules your fourth house of home and upbringing. You're going to feel curious about your past and your family during this time. You'll also be focused on keeping your home clean and organized, and making it into your happy place. However, Venus retrograde is also affecting your fourth home, making you "thin-skinned and moody." This isn't really a fantastic time for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio rules your third house of communication, technology, and travel. This means that for the next month, you're going to be very, very busy as you reach out to all of your friends, family and contacts. This might be a good time to speak up about something that has been bothering you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra season is officially over, which probably isn't what you love to hear. Scorpio rules your second house of earned income and values, so there will be a focus on money and material possessions for the next few weeks. You might find more financial opportunities or spend some time shopping. Just be cautious!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle It's your birthday, Scorpio! Mystery is everything to you, and others will see you as secretive, passionate, and possessive. But this is your time to shine. Libra season may have been less than ideal for you, but this is the time to express yourself, go after your goals, and focus solely on you. Take this time to think about what you really want and use your new energy to get there. This is a great time for you to feel confident and secure in yourself, and to really make things happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This is going to be an emotional few weeks for you, as Scorpio rules your twelfth house of the unconscious, self-undoing, and secrets. You'll be going through some stuff deep down. Horoscope.com says, "Scorpio here brings a deep and rich inner life, one that you will take quite the energy to fully comb through. You must strive to do the work here, allowing yourself to experience all of your emotions, the easy and the difficult ones." Don't hide your emotions, no matter how tempting it may be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio rules your eleventh house, making you crave close, tight-knit groups of friends. This is a social month for you, where you want to spend more time with others rather than being on your own. Scorpio season gives you the chance to connect with those you surround yourself with, and to figure out if you're happy with the friendships you have.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio rules your tenth house, which is all about your career, so you're going to feel focused on your work. You'll be attracting attention at work no matter what you do or say, and you'll also be acting as something of a leader... just be careful about how much power you'll actually have. Don't take advantage!