While Mercury Retrograde mercifully ended two weeks ago, today's full moon in Scorpio — coupled with the trifecta of Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto all retrograde — is going to bring a lot of emotions to the surface. If you're not in the know, and you're wondering: What does it mean if the full moon is in Scorpio? April 2018's full pink moon is a big deal for every sign. You can compare April's full moon in dark and mysterious Scorpio to a pot of water that's been simmering slowly. The Scorpio full moon turns up the heat, and that pot is about to boil over. Be careful, or you could get burned.

However, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Scorpio's influence will bring all of your emotions to the surface, so ready or not, get ready for all the feels. "Scorpio is the zodiac’s shaman and the ruler of extremes. It can draw out both our darkest shadows and our most enlightened selves," Astro Twins explained on Astro Style. "Legend has it that there are three phases of Scorpionic energy. There’s the low-vibe, ground-dwelling scorpion who stings every threatening passerby; then the observant eagle taking in its sweeping view from high overhead. The most transcendent Scorpio form is the phoenix, which rises from the ashes of destruction and shows us the remaining signs of life."

The Scorpio full moon is an ideal time to play a game of truth or dare. If you've been keeping a lid on your emotions, whether it's professing your love to the object of your desire, or unleashing pent-up frustrations, it's time to get confessional and bravely venture into the unknown. "Open closet, exit skeletons," the Astro Twins advised. "With the illuminating full moon beaming into Scorpio, ruler of secrets, la luna reveals all of the secrets we’ve been keeping, including hiding your own light under a bushel."

This is especially true for Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Libra as these signs have either been embroiled in drama, have ignored relationships that need nurturing, or have been avoiding dealing with a problem that needs attention ASAP. "This awareness can stir up a lot of deep, intense emotions that disrupt the laid-back Taurus vibe," Astrologer Rachel Celeste Hansen explained on Astrology.com. "But still waters run deep, and there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface than we realize. This full moon brings attention to the subtle undercurrents and energies playing out in all our interactions."

While the Scorpio full moon encourages you to express yourself and begin a complex transformation, the sun in Taurus wants to block your progress. "With the sun in Taurus, we’re not so interested in being 'transformed.' (We’re perfectly comfortable as we are, thank you very much!) But deep down, we know all too well that nothing in life is permanent — and the full moon in Scorpio is a powerful reminder," Hansen noted. For Pisces and Cancer, the Scorpio moon brings the gift of relief. Any recent anxiety you've been feeling will vanish, and you'll enjoy a few days of calm relaxation.

Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius will thrive by following their intuition, while Gemini and Taurus should focus on cleaning their cosmic houses to find balance and make way for new people and partnerships. With the full moon in Scorpio, this is an opportunity for Scorpio-born people to drop their aloof acts and open up to new relationships and possibilities. "We may even find ourselves in situations where people in our lives confront us with our own 'shadow' side," Hansen revealed. "But no reason to fear — look at it as an opportunity to know yourself better and transform your less-desirable qualities into more positive expressions."

Basically, the Scorpio full moon encourages you to surrender and set down any burdens you've been shouldering so you can lighten your cosmic load during the second half of 2018. The only way to achieve this is to be brutally honest with both yourself and others. "Our transformation depends on our ability to sit with and accept the feelings that arrive with the truth. Not our version of how we wish life would be and not the version of reality that we need to be true in order to justify how we are living," Astrologer Chani Nicholas explained. "Just the honest truth. How it lands with us in this moment. What it means for our life. Right here, right now."

Aside from the Scorpio full moon influencing your life this weekend, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto are all retrograde, but they're actually all on your side. Jupiter facilitates change, which can help neutralize stubborn Taurus and make it easier for you to initiate your transformation. Saturn highlights what you really want in life, and helps set you up for success so you can achieve it. And, Pluto represent change, death, and re-birth, according to Astrologer Kelley Rosano. With this retrograde trifecta helping to pave your new path, and Scorpio encouraging you to speak your truth, there's really no way Taurus can block you as long as you're honest with yourself and others. The April full moon is all about turning to face the strange. Because, as David Bowie sings, ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. Let's be honest. It's time.