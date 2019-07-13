Are you pretty bad at self-promotion? Raise your hand if you’ve ever deferred a compliment by talking yourself down. (You know, someone says “She’s so smart! She just finished up her graduate degree!” and you respond by saying something like, “No way, I’m a total idiot. It was half luck!”) Or maybe you turned it back on the person complimenting you. This reluctance to self-promote is particularly common in women and non-binary people. While we’re quick to boost up our friends, it can be a lot harder to publicly boost up ourselves.

A recent survey called The Self-Promotion Gap by examined this reluctance so many of us have to tooting our own horns. The survey examined a nationally representative group of 1,016 American adults (517 women and 499 men) and the majority of women don’t like talking about their strengths and accomplishments. In fact, 47% would rather run errands in the rain and 42% would rather clean the bathroom than talk themselves up.

Relationship therapist Dr. Gary Brown, PhD, LMFT, FAPA, believes that at least some of this reluctance to self-promote is due to people thinking that “self promotion” is the same as “bragging.”

“The idea of healthy self-promotion is sometimes confused with bragging,” Dr. Brown tells Bustle. “We need to distinguish between the two. Healthy self-promotion comes from an inner confidence we have about one or a series of important achievements. This genuine confidence has a wonderful tone of genuine pride mixed with a healthy sense of humility. That combination of character traits can be truly inspiring. This is different from bragging, which tends to be tainted with out-and-out arrogance and pomposity. Bragging is often associated with an over-inflated sense of self-importance.”

So why should you get on the self-promotion train? Here are some ways “bragging” more could improve your life — and the world.

1. Help You Get Ahead In Your Career Hannah Burton/Bustle While we all like to think that everyone is paying attention to us, the truth is that people are more often concerned about themselves. With that in mind, if you’re constantly talking down your accomplishments or giving other people credit for your hard work, how are your bosses, managers, and co-workers going to know how awesome you are? Remember what Dr. Brown said: There’s a difference between bragging and healthy self-promotion. There’s no need to bring up your latest numbers or increased customer base or whatever it is you’ve accomplished out of nowhere. But if one of your accomplishments comes up in the course of a meeting or something, own it! Don’t let anyone else claim your hard work and don’t let yourself talk it down, either.

2. Encourage Other Women To Own Their Accomplishments Hannah Burton/Bustle Talking about your own accomplishments could also encourage other women to do the same. “The very good news is that younger women are starting to break out of the box as they become more comfortable with healthy self-promotion,” Dr. Brown says. “One of the reasons for this is that more young women are wanting, needing, and responding to successful women who are increasingly comfortable with self-promotion and the confidence that comes with it. As more glass ceilings are broken, this is becoming the norm for more and more women.”