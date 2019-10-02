In true superhero form, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland reportedly helped Marvel and Sony reach a resolution in the franchise’s dispute. A Oct. 2 report from the Hollywood Reporter detailed how Holland reportedly made a series of last-minute appeals to Disney CEO Bob Iger and Sony chairman Tom Rothman. The actor did this after the fallout of the initial Aug. 20 announcement that Spider-Man would leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe after both companies failed to reach negotiations. The news of Holland's rumored appeals follows the Sept. 27 announcement that the web-slinging superhero will, in fact, remain in the MCU after Marvel and Sony reached new terms. (Bustle reached out to Holland's rep, Marvel, Disney, and Sony for comment on the reports, but has not yet heard back.)

As per Variety's initial Sept. 27 report, the new terms will allow Marvel to receive 25% of the profits for Spider-Man 3, set to premiere on July 16, 2021. The deal also means that Spider-Man will appear in one more future MCU film along with Spider-Man 3. Holland reportedly “leaned on Rothman to re-engage with Disney” after the D23 Expo on Aug. 25, which he attended to promote his animated film Onward, according to THR. Holland also “surprisingly reached out to Iger, beseeching one of Hollywood's most powerful executives to return to the table.”

After a few months of negotiations, “both sides dug in their heels,” and eventually, “a thaw began" between the two companies after Holland drew their attention to the outpour of fan support, according to THR.

Tom Holland reportedly helped Disney, Marvel, & Sony reach a new deal to keep 'Spider-Man' in the MCU. Photo credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Marvel and Sony issued a joint statement on Sept. 27 about the new deal. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, said in the statement, “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Amid the initial announcement of Spider-Man’s departure from the MCU in August, fans across social media mourned the loss of the superhero. At the D23 Expo on Aug. 24, Holland addressed the dispute head on for the first time. He told the crowd, as per Deadline, “It’s been a crazy week. But I want you to know I am grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3,000.”

After Marvel and Sony had settled the dispute in September, both Holland and his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya took to social media to celebrate the news. On Instagram on Sept. 27, Holland shared a movie clip from 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. In it, Jordan Belfort (depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio) screams, “You know what? I’m not leaving. I’m not f*cking leaving!”

On her Instagram Story, Zendaya shared a picture of Spider-Man director Jon Watts at a red carpet premiere with his thumbs up. Watts, who directed Homecoming and Far From Home, is currently in final talks to return to direct to Spider-Man 3, according to a Sept. 27 Deadline report.

Once again, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man reportedly was swinging in to save the day.