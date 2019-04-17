If you've been feeling a little emotional lately, you're probably not alone: April's full moon is rising on Apr. 19, and astrologically, it's bringing a whole bunch of side effects for those of us here on Earth. This month's full moon is called the pink moon, and will definitely have an effect on you. Oh, and just so you know, unfortunately, the pink moon doesn't refer to the color of the moon — which would be awesome. It's just a nickname given by native people to signify the appearance of moss pink, a traditional early spring flower. Regardless, this final part of April's lunar cycle is going to make everyone feel all the feels and more. But if you want to know how the April full moon will affect you, you should start by looking at your zodiac sign.

The full moon happens when the sun is opposite the moon, and that is a symbol of opposing forces in your life. According to Astrology King, "Inner tension and external pressures can lead to personal conflict and crises that drain your energy. Your home, family and intimate relationships comes into sharper focus following a full moon." Full moons are known for being a time of heightened emotion and intuition, something that can be quite frustrating, but also helpful in allowing you to get a better look at your relationships.

This full moon in particular should bring about excitement, change, and freedom, maybe causing you to want to change up your daily routine and do something new. You might feel more open-minded than usual, although that impulsive energy could backfire... so be careful. Bustle spoke with astrologer Maria Orion and astrologer Lisa Stardust to get the lowdown on what to expect — and turns out, we should all expect a lot. "The full pink moon will cause us all to take notice of where we invest our energies, making us see who and what we want commit to and if it’s worth the work," Stardust tells Bustle.

As with anything, though, this will affect everyone slightly differently based on their zodiac sign. Here's how you can expect to feel:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon is going to be all about your relationships. "Finding balance within partnerships will consume your energy, as you are motivated to work on underlying issues in all relationships," Stardust says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This pink moon is a good time to relax a bit. "You are extra busy, which will send you desiring a break and running for the hills away from all daily responsibilities," Stardust says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for you, Gemini. Stardust explains, "This luminary will motivate you to have extra springtime fun and embrace the jovial activities of the season. A romance may blossom or end that will inspire your creativity to take flight."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your moving on up - changing your mindset and views during this luminary, which will transform your inner fundamental beliefs," says Stardust. Embrace the change in attitude!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't let anyone get in your way, even if that's hard. Stardust says, "Gossip won’t hold you back from achieving your goals during this Full Moon. Laugh off the chatter and connect to your spirit. Live in the moment and shrug off the rumors."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle This could be a time of financial change for you, Virgo. Stardust explains, "Money matters come to a head now, making you take charge of your finances and budget. You may even walk away with extra cash, if you learn how to save."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologer Maria Orion tells Bustle, "Libra, for this Full Moon, you’ll likely be embracing all that it means to be uniquely you, and finding answers to questions you may seek, in regards to your identity. Are your personal needs being fulfilled, Libra? The spotlight will be on yourself."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle For Scorpios, it's all about getting in touch with themselves. Orion says, "Scorpio, you’re known for being naturally in tune. With this Libra Full Moon, your intuition will reach new heights, helping provide keen insights to your questions. It’s an ideal time to keep a dream journal, Scorpio, noting any insights that may arise."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Sagittarius, you're naturally expansive, with a love of meeting new people, but perhaps lately, you’ve been wondering which friendships serve you best," says Orion. "You’re likely to find clarity to these questions during the Libra Full Moon. Always remember that anyone you allow into your inner circle should treat you with the same love and self-respect you hold for yourself."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is all about work for you. Orion says, "Capricorn, some may say your career sensibilities compare to no one, and they'd likely be right, as you soar in the career arena. This Libra Full Moon will place your career in the spotlight, and a goal you've been working towards will likely reveal it's results."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aquarius, you’re naturally very forward thinking, and are most satisfied when sharing theories and revolutionizing, but perhaps lately you’ve been seeking more direction in regards to where this journey of life you’re on leads to next," says Orion. "You’ll find greater clarity during the Libra Full Moon, as your inner compass becomes more finely tuned, ready for your next journey to begin."