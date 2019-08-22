Astrologically speaking, new moons are something of a clean slate for all of us. It's a great time to set a new intention, start planning toward your next goal, or jump into a new project with a fresh mind. As it happens, the August new moon comes at the end of the month, just in time to seal off your summer and, hopefully, set you up for a productive start to fall. How the August 2019 new moon will affect your work life is a looming question, considering the time of year, so Bustle spoke to the experts to find out what's in store for each zodiac sign.

"The new moon in Virgo is a great time to start a professional endeavor and to ask for a raise," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "With Mercury, Venus, and Mars linking up with the earthy Virgo moon, we can all expect to get a payback on our efforts."

Since Virgo season is upon us this this new moon, you can get an extra boost from the grounded earth sign's influence on your energy, no matter your sign. Virgos are the list-makers of the zodiac, ever organized, practical, and no-nonsense. If that's not your usual speed, then try to harness the surge of productive energy this time of year can bring and make it work for you! Here's more on what you can expect career-wise this new moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a good time for Aries to figure out how to bond with their coworkers, Stardust says. "You’re starting a new venture with your coworkers; try to be open and positive with your colleagues," she suggests. "Listen to and support their ideas. After all, you spend the most time with them!"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus would do well to tap into their imaginative spirit this new moon. "It’s time to start a new creative project!" Stardust advises. "With your earthy sentiments triggered by this luminary, you will want to express your artistic visions with the world."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini might have some professional soul-searching ahead of them this new moon. Don't fight it! "Your goals are changing now, forcing you to contemplate what your new endgame is at work," Stardust explains.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon is a great time for Cancer to initiate that daunting salary conversion. Typically thought of as a super sensitive sign, Cancer can actually use that to their advantage in this endeavor. "Use your sweet words and kind nature to get the raise you require," Stardust says. "Remember, you can attract more bees with honey."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologer Kesaine Walker has some encouraging news for Leo this new moon: Things are coming together for you. There’s money coming your way through the work that you do, especially if you’re doing it in a way that's authentic to you, and fully expressing yourself. With this new moon, the doors will start to open up. All the opportunities you’ve dreamt of may actually happen for you this time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Take advantage of the extra little boost your birthday month brings, Virgo, and swing for the fences at work. "The spotlight’s on you now," Walker says. "If you’ve been thinking about starting something new, go for it! This new moon’s bringing harmonious energy that will support your decision to take a leap of faith when it comes to your career goals and aspirations."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Take a moment to check in with yourself and what you're looking for in the months ahead, Gemini. You'll need to be in touch with your desires to make the most of this new moon. "This new moon’s asking you to have fun and let your creative expression shine through! This energy will bring new opportunities your way so be sure to ask for what you need and want," Walker explains. "Your talents, skills, and energy deserve all the praise and rewards."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The universe is ready to show up for you this new moon, Scorpio. Says Walker: You’ve been feeling appreciated this month as people are showing you that they value, respect, and support all that you do. People are seeking you out which is great for your career and business moves. Use the energy from the new moon to call in more prosperity as the universe is ready to deliver!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been putting off diving into the planning stages of a big event on the horizon, Sagittarius, then this is the time to act. "The August new moon may provide Sagittarius with a firm sense of grounding to accomplish monumental tasks," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "This may be the perfect time for Sag to engage in an assignment that could include crunching numbers, creating a spreadsheet or organizing an office event — all in the name of reward and recognition."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon could turn you into a jet-setter for work, Capricorn. "Capricorn may be offered a chance to travel abroad to lecture or teach," Furiate says. "The August new moon may open the door to new opportunities to broaden your network and promote your brand. Key topics may include health, reorganization or cost-effective analysis."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Dust off that business plan, Aquarius, because the opportunity to pitch it to a moneyed investor may be coming your way. "The August new moon may see Aquarius applying for a substantial business loan or signing a new contract to fulfill a current vision," Furiate explains. "A project related to health, technology, or cutting-edge solutions may capture the attention of a supporter with deep pockets."