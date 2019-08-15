We're being blessed with the auspicious August 2019 new moon just in the nick of time before September hits (and summer officially feels over, womp womp). This dark moon will rise on Aug. 30 in the pragmatic and organized earth sign of Virgo, making it the first luminary of this fresh sun season and a great one to kick off any new endeavors we plan to tackle during this last third of the calendar year.

Firstly, if you know anything about Virgo energy, then you know it likes to get sh*t done. Virgos are amazingly efficient: They're helpful, incredibly organized, detail-oriented, scheduling pros who also have a tendency to be kind, gentle humanitarians. The eagle-eyed perfectionist in all of us can certainly rear its head during Virgo season, but that's always tempered with a genuine desire to help and make a positive difference.

That said, the Virgo new moon at the end of this month is going to be an ideal time to put our structured organization skills to the test and get our affairs in perfect order — or as close to perfect as we can possibly get, anyway. "This Virgo new moon is a celestial green light that says it's time to plant the seeds of new beginnings in the areas of your work, health, and service to others," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. We're getting our acts together, and we're doing it right.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the upcoming new moon, and she shed some light on what we should expect from the cosmos under its influence. "The Virgo New Moon is a time of pragmatic and structured growth," shares Stardust. "We will be motivated to transcend into the best versions of ourselves, with a little help from Mercury, Venus, and Mars." We're dealing with a powerhouse of astrological hard-hitters under this moon.

Let me expand on this for ya. When Stardust mentions that Mercury, Venus, and Mars will be offering their help during this luminary, it's because this new moon is going to be forming a conjunction aspect with all three of these planets on Aug. 30 — meaning they'll all be linking up in the same astrological area of the same sign. When the moon is conjunct Mars, it can make us feel emotionally fired up, energized, and sexual - but thankfully, the gentle and loving influence of Venus and the clear-communication-lovin' influence of Mercury helps to temper the blazin' hot aggro side of Mars, making it an overall exciting conjunction to take place under this dark moon.

So without further ado, let's take a look at what's in store for you under the powers of this luminary and find out how the August 2019 new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Fire signs were living it TF up during Leo season under the blazin' summer sunshine — but with this new moon, you'll want to re-energize yourself by getting more organized, Virgo-style. "Rev up your daily routine by implementing structure in your activities," advises Stardust. A little structure will go a long way in freeing you up for fresh starts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ah, with Venus linking up with the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo territory, you're going to be feelin' the romance in the air. "This New Moon is forcing you to whisper sweet nothings in your lovers ear," shares Stardust. Convince your lover to stay in bed with you for the duration of this new moon. Order takeout. No need to get up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're more than ready to switch up your energy with this new moon/new beginning, and it'll be helpful to manifest that physically by changing things up with your living space. "You’re spending time redecorating your home, livening it up with new energy," explains Stardust. Move around the furniture, pick up a new trinket, and enjoy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Something about this new moon feels safe to you, Cancer, and it's opening you up in ways that are usually outside your comfort zone. That said, get out and enjoy the burst of social energy! "You’re chattier than ever, even sharing summer goss with your crew," shares Stardust. This is the perfect time to gather your squad for drinks or dinner.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Money's on your mind, Leo, and now's an ideal time to get your financial life under control after a balled-out summer. "Revamp your spending and make a budget under this New Moon," advises Stardust. This Virgo dark moon energy is giving you not only clarity in your decision making, but also the motivation you need to make it happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's the new moon of your season now, Virgo, so the fresh start is yours for the taking. That said, don't overload yourself with tasks and goals. "You’re busier than ever — which is why it’s important for you to find balance under this luminary," explains Stardust. You need to time to not only clear your mind, but also enjoy yourself! Don't be afraid to stop and smell the flowers.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The whirlwind of work, your social life, and your creative endeavors combined have blown a bit of a beautiful-but-messy tornado through your life — so you're welcoming the obsessively organized Virgo vibe with open arms. "It’s time to tune out and get some R & R," advises Stardust. 'Nuff said. Take some time out to relax and clean house.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The energy of this new moon is making you feel light and bouyant, which is great because you've been on an ultra-focused kick with work lately. Loosen up and allow yourself some easy socialization under this luminary. "Connect with your crew for some laughs and fun," advises Stardust. It's OK to let your hair down and relax. You've earned it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Magic is all around us, and you're feeling extra powerful in your ability to manifest opportunities under this luminary. "A new job or position at work is starting now," explains Stardust, so let the electric energy of this moon keep you on your toes, ready to pounce at the next opportunity that presents itself to you. You'll get what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The hustle n' bustle of a Capricorn's lifestyle was real this summer, and TBH, you probably didn't have much down time to soak in the summer sun. With the new moon in a fellow earth sign's territory this month, you should take a deep breath and allow yourself a lil' vacation. "Take a trip out of town to rejuvenate and relax," advises Stardust. You need it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Virgo new moons are a ~get sh*t together time~ — and for you, Aqua, it's no joke. You're feelin' ready to put on your accountant glasses and take care of business. "It’s time to reorganize your finances and pay off loans," explains Stardust. This new moon is blessing you with both the motivation and inspiration to tackle this project efficiently.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

~Luv is in the air~ for you, Pisces, and you'll either be renewing your proverbial vows with your current lover or meeting a new one under the influential vibe of this Virgo moon. "A new partnership will send your heart soaring under this luminary," explains Stardust. Embrace the heart-eyes; your rose-colored glasses are showing you real life now.