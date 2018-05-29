In light of a planned June 5 recall vote that could remove him from his position, the California judge who sentenced Brock Turner for sexual assault defended himself against critics. Speaking with CBS News' John Blackstone, Aaron Persky said that he had to tune out a potential public response during his own profession deliberations.

"If a judge is thinking in the back of his or her mind how is this going to look? How will it look on social media? Will I be vilified on cable news? That's the wrong avenue," Persky told Blackstone. "We can't do that. We shouldn't do that."

A recall vote is extremely rare, and California's has largely been characterized as a direct response to the six-month sentence that the judge, Aaron Persky, gave Turner in June of 2016. At the time, Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated, unconscious woman in January of 2015.

Turner's conviction could have carried a 14-year jail sentence, and when Persky opted for what critics described as an unreasonably light 6-month sentence, public outrage ensued. That outrage included the move to remove Persky from his job. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, no Californian judge has been recalled since 1932.

During his interview, he acknowledged that people around the world contributed funds to pay for his recall, and said that the phenomenon was "just not right."

"When we make a decision in a civil or criminal case, we're always disappointing one side or the other," Persky said. "And so if one side or the other that's disappointed is able to generate outrage, get it out there on social media, raise a lot of money based on one decision, it's just – it's just not right."

CBS reported that the effort to recall Persky raised over $1 million.

Beyond the fundraising success, Persky decried the "power of social media" and politics, suggesting that both may be tainting the integrity of the judicial process.

"There are even lawn signs now that have my face next to a mug shot of the defendant," he said during the interview. He continued:

I accept responsibility for every decision that I've made as a judge. But what I cannot accept are the downstream consequences, the collateral damage, if you will, to the next case, to the next judge's decision, to even the next juror's decision. I mean this notion, the power of social media, the power of politics, if it affects jurors then where are we? We've completely corrupted our system.

More to come...