Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, June 29

Early birds could wake up to some unexpected emotions or changes of heart, but it’s nothing you can’t sort out over a quiet cup of coffee. Give yourself grace. You’re allowed to feel however you feel. The moon makes its way into orderly Virgo later in the morning, nudging you to reflect on your emotions from a more analytical perspective.

You may find yourself on a bit of a mental spelunking expedition, too, as intellectual Mercury spends the day locked in a face-off with underworld-dwelling Pluto. Dig deeper into every mystery, big or small, and see what gems you uncover.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Has something been nagging at you lately, knocking your usual efficiency into a ditch? Take a beat to get organized, then forge ahead with a clearer mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have the power to transmute your darkness into light. Channel your stress into something creative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There’s a lot going on today, both in your head and all around you. Retreat into a safe space while you figure out how to move forward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Deep feelings might be throwing you off balance today, but you can find your footing by talking about it. Wear your heart on your sleeve.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You may not always agree with those around you, but pick your battles. Is pushing back today really worth it?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s true, nothing makes a Virgo’s heart sing like productivity. But today, you’ll be best served by tending to your soul — not tackling your to-do list.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Whether you’re booked and busy or simply drained from endless scrolling, your brain needs a break. How can you recharge today?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re strong on your own, but fostering community is important, too. Participate in your ecosystem today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you want to get to the top, you need to zoom out and see the big picture. But don’t forget to take care of the little details, too. Hatch a holistic plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s easy to spiral over your problems, but don’t forget that the world is vast. Get some perspective today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The more regularly you talk through your emotions, the more you’ll be able to untangle the messiest stuff. Open up to someone you trust today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) To make sense of the chaos, get an outside perspective. Seek out someone you trust who can hold space and give sound advice.