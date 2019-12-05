The last full moon of the year is the coldest moon of the year, aptly nicknamed the Cold Moon and the Long Night Moon by Native American tribes. This bright full moon will take over the pitch black night sky on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. ET at 19 degrees Gemini, opposite the Sun at 19 degrees Sagittarius. With powerful influence from the most whimsical and adventurous signs in the zodiac, you'll want to know how the December 2019 full moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign. Because while to some degree we will all feel some effects together, like the urge to express ourselves, to leave the house, and to explore, the ways that the full moon will affect us emotionally will really differ.

Bustle talked to astrologer Linda Furiate about how each sign's astrological disposition might have them feeling in response to what's going on in the cosmos. According to Furiate, while this full moon will certainly be noticeable both visually and spiritually, its effects are not strong enough to influence the way we live our lives, beyond what we're already capable of. That said, some signs will receive just enough energy from this moon that they're empowered to make a choice that they might otherwise have held off on. Knowing this, anticipating this, and being ready for the potential outcome will keep you from allowing this full moon to shake up you life too radically. Here's how each sign can expect to feel under the December full moon:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love is in the air for Aries but according to Furitate, this love might be familiar. Though Aries could meet a new lover under this full moon, they're most likely to reconnect with an old flame, and that may or may not be a good idea. Before you get carried away with the novelty of a run-in with an ex, make sure you really think about whether or not it's healthy for you to reconnect. Sometimes an old flame comes back to us because there's unfinished business or simply because the timing was wrong in the past. But other times our exes come to us because there's a harsh lesson to learn from their second departure, so make sure you're being your most keen observer.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Taurus may find the December full moon the perfect time to take a break, relax, or retreat to their favorite destination," Furiate tells Bustle. So give yourself permission to take time off, as it can be hard for this sign to truly relax. You have to listen to your body and if you're getting the urge to get away, use this opportunity to reserve and recharge your energy.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Gemini is often gifted with an excess of words," Furiate says, "but it is important to be mindful of what is said around the full moon." While Gemini always means well, sometimes they can be offensive to the people they love the most. With feelings running high on the full moon for other signs, Gemini needs to be extra careful about how they phrase things.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Cancer is stressed about money under the full moon and it might be hard for them to think about anything else. Furiate tells Bustle that they will be so focused on their financial issues that it will likely come to a head under the full moon. Aka, if you owe a Cancer money, you can expect to hear about it then.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Leo has a thirst for information under the December full moon that might lead them on an exciting and transformative adventure that could be really good for them! According to Furiate, they "may start or finish an educational or study program that may lead them to travels," so you can anticipate a bite from the travel bug that might lead you to purchase tickets on Dec. 12.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 23)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Virgo might feel pressured to make a choice that they're not ready to make under the full moon. According to Furiate, not having all of the facts needed really stresses Virgo out, which makes this predicament a great learning experience. Instead of stalling, Virgo should embrace this opportunity and trust their instincts and make a choice based on how they feel. It will feel like unsettling at first, but after the full moon, Virgo will be very happy with their choice.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Libra is thinking about friendships and relationships under the full moon, and the ways in which those two things might intersect. "The full moon may offer the right energy for Libra to decide if they want to be more than just friends with a special somebody," Furiate tells Bustle. So if you're looking at a friend and thinking there might be something more, likely you've felt that way for a while, and the moon is just illuminating the thought for you.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Scorpios are feeling the urge to get away and unplug, and according to Furiate, they should listen to that desire. "Retreat to your favorite destination," Furiate suggests. Now is in important time for Scorpio to practice self-care and check out of their social lives for a bit. There's a lot to think about and going to a place that you already know and love will be just what you need.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Sagittarians are feeling really honest under the full moon, but according to Furiate, they may be a little bit too "prone to project their truth upon another," which can make "relationships feel a bit more of a struggle." While it's important to be truthful with the people around you, there's a line between honesty and antagonism. So make sure you're not offering your opinion where it's not welcome. This might require you to bite your tongue a bit.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Capricorn is in work mode under the full moon. "This may be an excellent time to fully see how your boss or partner is spending revenue. This awareness may lead to greater insight to shift your income level," Furiate explains. Money is on the mind, so take the time to have a calm conversation about your financial standing with whomever it concerns. You'll feel so much better after you talk it through and straighten things out.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 19)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Aquarius is thinking about getting out of town under the full moon, not because they need a break, but rather because they're craving an educational travel opportunity. According to Furitate, this trip could be really beneficial, so explore your options and see if you can make a last minute trip work out.

12. Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

According to Furiate, under the full moon, Pisces might be "forced to make an important decision without first having all the facts." This may create a brief sense of worry or anxiety, so Furiate suggests making an attempt to push off the decision until after the full moon if possible. If you must make a choice on Dec. 12, listen to your gut so that you can feel confident about it.

Furiate tells Bustle that while all signs will feel the effects of the full moon if they look for them, the effects won't be strong enough to throw you off course. The best way to look at the full moon's power and light is to see it as an opportunity to notice something about your life that you didn't know to look for. If you need help finding the imbalance, the full moon will point it out for you, but if you're feeling self-aware and balanced, you won't even notice the luminary.