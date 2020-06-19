Change is inevitable. As a country, we're demanding it on a collective level right now — as millions of people are coming together to protest the deadly and systemic racism that is plaguing Black communities. And the June 2020 new moon is about to explode into our weekend on Sunday, June 21, bringing a whole bunch of personal changes to navigate, too. This is a new moon and a solar eclipse — and eclipses are all about fate. These luminaries swoop in and put our lives on fast forward, bringing forth the inevitable at a rapid pace. This means that we're all likely be buried deep in emotions and introspective feelings on multiple levels this weekend, so it'll be helpful to know exactly how the June 2020 new moon solar eclipse will affect your zodiac sign to help you prep yourself for any cosmic chaos.

New moons in astrology are normally a good time to start new things, set personal intentions, and embrace new beginnings in general. But because this one is an eclipse, think of it as a red light. Rather than charging forward on your feelings, slow down and reflect on them instead. "This eclipse is asking us all to embrace our comforts and to run toward situations and relationships that we love," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Protecting and nurturing ourselves and others is more important than ever, and that's where we’ll find solace."

Of course, we'll all experience the intensity of the eclipse in a different way, so here's how the June 2020 new moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This eclipse is hitting you right in the feelings department, Aries. You're not typically the mushy, nostalgic type, but you may find yourself lost in memories this weekend, trying to weigh the person you used to be against who you are now. "It’s time to change your foundation and ignite new beliefs," Stardust says. Stay grounded while embracing evolution.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your words are a source of power, Taurus, and it's time to own up to how you are (or aren't) using that as a force of good. "Speaking from the heart will elevate your power," Stardust says. You might find yourself facing unexpectedly difficult conversations with family members or friends — so long as you're authentic, you'll be able to come to an agreeable conclusion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are a lot of pressing issues calling for your attention right now, Gem, but before you get too distracted by all the information that's flying around, make sure you're in a financially stable place. "Be resourceful with your money and save up," Stardust says. This eclipse could bring up some issues involving your money flow, so keep tabs on anything that could affect your income or savings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Between this eclipse and Mercury retrograde being in your sign, the cosmos are not letting you off easy this month, Cancer. You might be feeling a lot of confusion this weekend, which could make you a bit unsure about how to interact with others. Take time to just sit with your feelings and practice some much-needed self-care. "Embrace your emotions and softer sentiments," Stardust says. Let your mind and body rest as you weather this storm.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a hardworking and creative fire sign, you always put your heart and soul into your passions — but this eclipse might drain your energy and put you in a much more introspective and slower-paced mood. "Take time off and rest," Stardust says. "After all, you work hard and deserve a break." This weekend is a great time to clear your social calendar and spend some time meditating or otherwise giving your spiritual side a chance to come through.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With the eclipse rocking your house of friends and community, don't be surprised if relationships and dynamics within your social group start shifting or redefining themselves. Eclipses bring about inevitable changes, so your friends are showing their true colors. These kinks will work themselves out. "Friends will come and go, but your closest ones will always remain by your side," Stardust says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Get ready for some shifts in the way you approach things in your career, Libra. You're examining the role you play through your job and reevaluating whether you're comfortable with where things are headed. "Work is changing now, find comfort in your new role," Stardust says. Don't chain yourself to old ways of thinking or put yourself in a box. You can leave a mark on the world in lots of different ways.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

What have you been daydreaming of, Scorpio? This eclipse is bringing an opportunity to learn something new, travel to an exotic locale, or acquire a new skill. Say yes to any opportunity that feeds your need for expansion. "Higher minded activities will bring you joy," Stardust says. Whether it's booking a trip for next summer or spending the weekend inside reading, do something that excites your spirit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

For most people, change can be difficult — but for a mutable fire sign like you, Sag, it's often easier to embrace the inevitable evolution that each day brings. That said, the revolutionary energy of this eclipse might actually be a welcome change of pace. "Enjoy the transformative ride toward growth," Stardust says. You're having revelations about your personal boundaries and realizing how much freedom there is knowing your own limits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Relationships are at the forefront of your mind and heart this weekend, Cap — and you're likely experiencing some shifts in the way you relate to your partner. "Love may create issues, so boundaries are important," Stardust says. If needed, spend some time alone with your thoughts and feelings in order to get in touch with your own needs and limits within your partnerships. If you can identify the problems clearly, then you have a much better chance of fixing them,

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Open-minded air sign that you are, you're always willing to try a new approach or take the road less traveled. And right now, you are feeling the need for change in a super personal way, as the way you function in day-to-day life is feeling stale and in need of a full-blown revamp. "A new routine will help your daily vibe," Stardust says. Thankfully, the eclipse's winds of change are blowing through to give you a whole bunch of fresh energy to work with.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Things in the world are tough right now, and for a sensitive and empathic sign like you, Pisces, it can really do a number on the soul. But remember: We can find love and beauty in just about anything, if we're in the right mindset — so try to keep your heart open, as the eclipse might blow something sweet in your direction. "Romance is in the air," Stardust says. "Listen to your heart right now."