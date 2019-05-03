This month kicks off with a new moon in Taurus on May 4 and with its proximity to Beltane — the midpoint between the spring equinox and the summer solstice — the May 2019 new moon is all about lush spring feels. For more on how the May 2019 new moon will affect you based on your zodiac sign, Bustle talked to the experts about what to expect.

The May new moon is known in The Old Farmer's Almanac as the Full Flower Moon, the Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon, and Corn Planting Moon, so, as you can tell, themes of fertility, rebirth, and blossoming abound. Taurus season, meanwhile, is bringing out everyone's inner hedonist, by encouraging us to connect with our earthiest, most indulgent, pleasure-seeking selves. So if you're feeling particularly frisky this new moon, it isn't all in your head.

"This luminary aims to bring seductive vibes our way, as long as we open our hearts and our minds to love," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Whether committed or single, the most important love affair is the one we have with ourselves and this magical luminary reminds us of that notion."

Here's what each sign can expect this new moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Take a breather, Aries!" Stardust encourages. The May new moon is a perfect time for you to delete Twitter off your phone and leave your cluttered inbox alone. Stardust advises that "taking a step away from your computer and phone to have some QT with yourself" would be a great way to spend your new moon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Time for you to do some vision-boarding, journaling, or however else you like to practice manifesting, Taurus. "With the new moon occurring in your sign, this is a wonderful alignment for events, experiences, and intentions to go your way," astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology tells Bustle. "Since we're also in Taurus season, cast a wish list of what you want to achieve during this year and it will come true."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Self-care is key under this new moon," Stardust tells Gemini. This is the perfect time to engage in your favorite activities that allow space for subconscious processing. Suggests Stardust, "Book a massage or take a hot bath to unwind and manifest your new dreams."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Does your friend circle happen to be embroiled in drama this weekend, Cancer? It's best for you to spare your sensitive self and take a step back from it. "Gossip amongst your friends may be too much for you to deal with right now," Stardust advises. "Disconnect and focus your energy on yourself."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leos would do well to fire up Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix this weekend and KonMari their spaces. "Some days are better for staying in and wearing your bunny slippers — and this new moon is that day for you," Mckean advises. "It's a good time to clear your closet of outdated outfits and old memories to make room for more fabulous things coming your way!"

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle It sounds like Virgo might be dealing with some romantic ambivalence this new moon. Thank goddess you're an earth sign and know what to do. "A day trip away from the daily grind will bring you closer to the one you love — if only for a moment," Stardust says. "Stay grounded before you dive in to the deep end of this love affair again."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Have you been feeling the energy-suck of people violating your boundaries lately, Libra? This is the time to relocate that sense of balance you're known for. "Taking back your power will serve to elevate your spirit, as you are now creating hardcore boundaries with others to protect your energy," Stardust says.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio has the potential to break out of rut this new moon, if they stay in tune with their intuition. "This new moon is a polarizing yet stabilizing influence. If you've been feeling stuck, the new moon in Taurus is the perfect stimulus to get you moving forward," Mckean tells Scorpio. "Your intuition will not only be heightened, but also clearer than usual, which you will use to your advantage."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius might have a shakeup to their routine on the horizon this new moon. "A new activity will inspire you to change your daily vibe," Stardust predicts. "Try to commit slowly before going full in, in order to keep it lasting for a while."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Are you logging off under the guise of self-care, Capricorn, or are you just self-isolating even further? It's a question worth asking yourself this new moon. "While you may desire a break from social media and your inbox to relax, try to find a balance that works in order to not isolate you too much from others under this luminary," Stardust suggests.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius might not have much going themselves on this new moon, but as a result, they may end up having to hold space for other people's big feelings. "This day will be mostly uneventful unless you're involved with highly emotional people," Mckean explains. "In that case, celebrate this new moon as a time for fresh beginnings for those around you, as their success will be shared with you."