Aries season, it's been super real. We kicked off a new astrological year with the sign of the ram last month, and it put a fire under all of us when it came to starting new projects and speaking our minds. But it's time to switch gears, because the sun is moving into the sign of bull on April 20 and officially kicking off Taurus season 2019. As a fixed earth sign, Taurus energy tends to be grounded, slow-moving, and very much rooted in the physical realm. And given that this sign is ruled by Venus, its energy is very sensual — Taurus loves the luxurious earthly pleasures. Think rich food and drinks, sensual massages, long lazy naps, high-thread-count sheets, expensive scented candles, the works.

But Taurus isn't only here to help us soak up the many luxuries of the senses. It's also here to help us plan for the future. With Taurus energy, slow and steady often wins the race — which is a major energetic departure from the impulsive, fearless, charge-ahead vibe of Aries season. "Taurus is the sign of the builder, helping us create concrete results for our diligent efforts," wrote AstroStyle. "Under the influence of a Taurus planetary transit, we roll up our sleeves and get the job done." Aries energy helped us get started, and now Taurus vibes are here to help us put in the work to move forward with a solid, grounded plan.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about what to expect during the upcoming sun season. "Taurus Season is upon us all, opening us up to spring fun! Working hard and reaping the benefits of our hard efforts will elevate us to embrace the earthy spirit of the lovely Bull." It's a prosperous time for us to enjoy life and feel inspired to tackle our goals.

Of course, the coming month will bring all different sorts of ups and downs for everyone, so here's what Taurus season 2019 means for each zodiac sign so you can grab a sneak peek of what's in store.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus-ruled Taurus may be at the helm, but don't go overboard in the luxury department, Aries. "Money may be funny this month, with ups and downs," warns Stardust. "Try saving your pennies now to enable you to spend freely." Call on Taurus' diligence and do your best to make wise choices with your cash. A little frugality now will bode well for a more free-spirited summer. I have faith that you can reign in the impulsiveness for a later payoff.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

'Tis the season of YOU, sweet Taurus! You're going to have an extra pep in your step and a sparkle in your eye, so use your charms to make as much magic happen during this transit as possible. "The light shines on you this month, sweet Bull! Enjoy your time in the sun soaking up springtime merriments," shares Stardust. Sing in the rain through April's showers and prepare for the sweet-smelling bloomage of May flowers.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're still on your big-deal quest for spiritual growth this season, Gem, and you're all up in your head given your airy, intellectual nature. But try calling on Taurus' earthy, sensual vibe to help ground you in your practice. "Taking a yoga or meditation class will open your mind and elevate your spirit now, as you are moving towards essential personal growth," advises Stardust. Focus on mind, body, and spirit self-care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's been a rough go lately, but the sun is a-shinin' now, and it's time for you to come out of your proverbial shell and let your social side sparkle. "Have fun with friends this month," advises Stardust. "Spend time with your peers and celebrate good times." When it comes to branching out socially this season, try saying "yes" more and see what excitement and potential new connections come out of it — I think you'll be surprised by how in your element you'll actually feel.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Aries season put a fire under your never-endingly lofty career goals, and Taurus season is looking just as fire. So rest assured — despite everything else going on in your life, you won't be losing any momentum. "Work is on point and you are in high demand," shares Stardust. "Prepare yourself for the limelight and acclaim at the office." You're no stranger to the limelight (duh!) so soak up the sweet springtime vibes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Some major personal shifts are taking place this season, darlin' Virgo, and you're craving some mental stimulation to guide you on your fresh path. "A new idealistic pursuit will spark change within you," explains Stardust. "Move towards higher minded philosophies this month to feed your intellectualism." Read a book, check out an interesting lecture, or invite a high-concept Aquarius or worldly Sag out for coffee and stimulating conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're just coming off back to back full moons in your sign, Libra, so you can bet you'll be feeling extra magical this season. Embrace your spiritual energy and don't get too in your head about it! "Your inner witch and magic is pushing your intuition to new heights," shares Stardust. "Embrace your power this month!" Consider starting a morning practice to incorporate some spiritual energy into your day — try pulling a morning Tarot card or doing a quick meditation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Partnerships are on your mind, but you'll want to be wary of getting overly caught up and pouring out more than you actually want to give. "Your focus is more on one-on-one relationships this month," explains Stardust. "Giving all to your partner will consume your world. Try to find a balance that works." There absolutely has to be a give and take right now, no matter how sprung you're feeling about this person.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

All this earth sign energy is going to make you feel more in your body than usual, so channel your feels into some physical action. "You’re motivated to get your work out on this month," says Stardust. "Get your stresses out by speed walking through your local town." Strike while the iron's hot and make some fun, social activities out of upping your heart rate! Grab a friend for a brisk hike or hit up a fun group workout class.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With the sun in Venus-ruled Taurus, expect to be feeling the sensual vibes — and seriously, Cap, throw your rationality aside, cause you should embrace them. "Romance is in the air this month, as you are feeling more in touch with your sentimental thoughts," shares Stardust. Let your soft side show and be vulnerable, just for fun. A star-crossed moment might strike over the coming season, so prepare for it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Taurus season is for long naps and never leaving your gorgeous abode. Take after the bulls and do your thing: "You may be inclined to be more of a homebody this month," shares Stardust. "Spend time catching up with recent Netflix picks and cat naps." You've been on your grind like crazy this year, Aqua, so give yourself permission to relax and take a little time to do nothing. Everyone needs a break, so check any guilt or productivity-anxiety at the door.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This is actually going to be a super energized time for you, Pisces baby! "Connecting with your crew for weekend getaways will prove exhilarating and exciting during Taurus Season," shares Stardust. Grab the gang, fill up the gas tank, and play tourist in a nearby town. Switching up your routine and forcing yourself out of the house will make you feel totally renewed and ready to take on the season.