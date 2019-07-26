July 31, 2019 not only marks the end of Mercury retrograde, it's also the date of the second new moon in 30 days. According to astrologer Jamie Partridge of Astrology King, the planetary aspects of this new moon could shake things up. "This brings stress, anxiety and the potential for unexpected changes to your love life and finances," Partridge said. But how the July 31, 2019 new moon will affect your love life based on your zodiac sign largely depends on your ability to exercise patience versus acting on every impulse.

The second new moon in a single month is sometimes referred to as a black moon, and it only occurs every two years. While it's a relief that Mercury is finally going direct, the black moon will make it feel otherwise for some signs. "The July 31 new moon at 08°36′ Leo Sign is close to Venus," Partridge explained. "On its own, this is a very positive influence, especially for love and money. But the red square aspect to Uranus makes this a challenging influence."

A lot of things in life seem to come down to love or money. And no matter what your sign, you'll see changes in both of these areas of your life. However, just how the July 31 new moon will affect your love life based on your zodiac sign depends on several factors.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, the July 31, 2019 new moon is going to be an emotional roller coaster for you. You'll feel loving, kind, and affectionate one minute and stressed and anxious the next. This could spill over into you love life if you act impulsively. If you end up in an argument with someone you love, count to five before you say something you can't take back.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, during the July 31, 2019 new moon in Leo you're totally going to fall in love — with your home. The energy of the new moon will inspire you to redecorate your living space to create a concept you truly love.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, if Mercury retrograde has left you unable to communicate, the July 31, 2019 new moon is going to help you find your voice again. Use this gift to clearly communicate your needs to your partner in order to resolve any misunderstandings.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, your love life is always front and center. However, the July 31 new moon in Leo is going to make you fall in love with your career. This new moon is good luck for crabs, and you can expect some delightful surprises at work.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo, the July 31, 2019 new moon is in your sign. Think of this like your own personal new year — new moon, new you. When it comes to your love life, you're either going to dive into a new relationship, or end an old one for good.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23)

Aside from Taurus, few signs can hold a grudge like Virgo. However, in order to make progress in your love life, you're going to have to forgive and move on. During the July 31, 2019 new moon, say goodbye to old ghosts and open your heart to new possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Libra, the July 31, 2019 new moon is going to kick off two weeks of fun and friends. While you're busy living your best life, you could be introduced to someone new who might end up being a significant love interest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio, when it comes to acting on your feelings, the time to hesitate is through. If you've been in a holding pattern akin to that of Luke and Lorelai, the July 31, 2019 new moon will encourage you to reveal your true feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, the July 31, 2019 new moon in Leo is going to renew your optimism in both life and love. This will allow you to take a chance on someone new. Go on a date, stay in the moment, and enjoy yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you have no time for complications. The July 31, 2019 new moon will shine a light on some things that have been making your love life messy. Perhaps someone you thought had depth is really just a shallow puddle after all. Or, maybe you'll see an old friend in a new light.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius, if things have been hella tense in your relationship, the July 31, 2019 new moon will finally bring some peace. Take this opportunity to spend some stress-free, quality time with your partner.