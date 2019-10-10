The full moon rises in Aries this month on Sunday, Oct. 13, and it's bound to rev up some people's romantic prospects as we head into cuffing season. Others, meanwhile, might be feeling somewhat stalled out in their hunt for love. How the October full moon will affect your love life based on your zodiac sign might be a question on your mind — especially if you have a cute apple-picking date planned for this weekend.

"A full moon in astrology marks turning points or closure," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. Conversely, a new moon is a time for setting new goals as you look toward the future.

So the October full moon might find you finally, fully moving past a toxic ex, or it could find you shifting a casual flirt-lationship into the next gear. Has your relationship has been stuck on the same conflict for a few months? The October full moon is a prime time for lightbulb moments that finally unstick you.

Full moons are an exciting time for singles and couples alike, so gather the seeds of everything you've learned about yourself over the past six months or so and see if any satisfying realizations about romance take root. Read on to find out more about how the October full moon will affect your love life, according to the experts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This luminary will put the focus on your needs," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Ask yourself what you want to be happy and fulfilled in partnerships." Mckean adds, "It's normally an emotion-filled period with the moon in your own sign, regardless of its phase. But with the sun opposite your sign in Libra, this will be a time where you make final decisions about the people you're involved with. This especially includes romantic partnerships. Overall, it's a time of empowerment in relationships for you."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "You may be hiding your feelings from your S.O.," Stardust ventures. "Take time to discuss your sentiments openly to evolve and transcend your partnership." But Taurus is also poised to falter romantically with the moon in Aries. Mckean explains, "This full moon may rouse your emotions. Normally stoic and calm, you may feel tension while the moon passes through the sign of Aries. It's also a time of passion, which can be used for better or worse. With the sun in Libra opposite the moon, energies are on your side when it comes to romantic relationships. Take this time to make a move with someone you're involved with or interested in."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "A minor flirtation with a friend may prove to be more than casual," Stardust advises Geminis. "Be sure of how you feel before you proceed with the relationship to avoid mixed or confusing feelings." Even if you do wind up with crossed signals, Mckean admits it'll make for a good story later, saying, "This will be an especially entertaining time for you. You will find yourself in the middle of drama as a spectator — and the stories you can tell!" On a more serene note, she adds, "It's also going to be a reflective time for you, where you'll get a sense of peace and gratitude regarding your current romantic circumstances."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Get ready to be one of those insufferable couples with linked Instagram bios, Cancer. "You’re ready to make your relationship status official," Stardust advises. "This may mean changing your Facebook or Instagram relationship settings. Oooh!"

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo will benefit from some careful reflection about what's next for them romantically this full moon, according to astrologer Didi Daze. "As the full moon in the night sky illuminates the darkness, an expansion of your current or upcoming love situations could be taking place, making you thirsty to find a deeper meaning in them," she tells Bustle. "Make sure to take some time to meditate under the moon to gain more insight into what love really means to you."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is poised to find their voice in a relationship this full moon. "Libra's balancing nature could pose a challenge for what your heart is feeling," Daze explains. "Are you giving too much without receiving enough? Or perhaps feel trapped and voiceless in a relationship? Tap into the power of the full moon to find the confidence to speak your mind."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The October full moon might burst Libra's romance bubble, but it'll ultimately lead to a stronger relationship to self. "With the fiery full moon in Aries in opposition to the sun in your sign, prepare to feel challenged and shaken up about your idealized look on love and relationships," Daze advises. "We all crave to find a deep connection with someone, but sometimes that someone needs to be us."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The planets are perfectly aligned for Scorpio when it comes to romance right now, but the October full moon might find them distracted with work stuff. You'll really have to make an effort if you want to focus on love, Scorpio. "Even though this crescendo of energy will affect your house of daily work and co-workers making it hard to find a balance in your schedule, be open to connect on a deeper level to those surrounding your work space," Daze explains. "Mercury and Venus are currently in your sign, so use your intuitive nature to pick up on small details regarding a possible new love that could soon be manifesting in your life!"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius has a romantically adventurous weekend ahead, so go ahead and charge forward with an open heart. "The October full moon has love and adventure written all over it. Opportunities to find love will be plentiful," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "This is an excellent time for Sag to hop on a dating app, attend a speed dating event, or get out and do what Sag does best — mingle with everyone."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Retreat to the cozy comforts of home during this full moon, Capricorn. Even if you don't have a significant other there, enveloping yourself in platonic or filial love will feel good right now. "Capricorn may find that their work life is more demanding than usual. The full moon may offer balance for Capricorn to seek comfort with home and family," Furiate explains. "A home-cooked meal followed by reminiscing with loved ones warms the heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The October full moon is an ideal time for Aquarius to stage a romantic getaway. "Aquarius may want to plan a special weekend at a nearby bed and breakfast," Furiate suggests. "A drive up the coastline or a romantic stroll along the shore to share countless hours talking about the future will ignite the passion within."