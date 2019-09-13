In astrology, lunar cycles serve as an alarm clock of sorts by which to set new intentions or let go of past baggage, depending on whether the moon is waxing or waning. But lunar cycles can affect our sleep, too, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust, in particular during new and full moons.

"Often times they can deplete us of energy or heighten our insomnia," she tells Bustle, and with a full moon coming just after 12 a.m. on Sept. 14, you might be wondering how the September 2019 full moon will affect your sleep. Based on your zodiac sign, it may be a night for partying — depending on which time zone you live in, the September full moon might even fall on Friday the 13th for you, for an added spooky element. Or, it could be a night to stay in and take it easy: practice self-care, meditate, and reflect on what you've accomplished in the past six months.

Whereas new moons are typically the time to set goals for the future, full moons are a time for closing chapters, letting go of the past, and reaping the rewards of your past planning and goal-setting. Remember to take some time this full moon to honor all you've done, or, if you've had a rough last few months, take a night to slough it off and blow off some steam. Here's what you can expect for your sleep this full moon, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries are among the signs who are going to find themselves needing some extra sleep this full moon. "Give yourself plenty of nap time because you’re going to need it," Stardust says. "Rest up, buttercup!"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus might be the life of the party right now, which will leave them feeling zonked out at work. "Partying with friends is causing you to lose sleep," Stardust explains. "Make sure to allow yourself time to rest to avoid falling asleep at the office."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is feeling the pressure at work, which might lead to some late-night anxiety spirals. Finding ways to unwind will be critical this full moon, according to Stardust. "Stresses at work may keep you up at night," she says. "Try a massage or acupuncture to relax."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer may have too many distractions afoot to feel like they can unwind at the end of the day. Shifting some priorities around may be in order. "You’re overstimulated, which may make you a bit of an insomniac at night," Stardust explains. "Don’t be sleep deprived. Balance yourself."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The September full moon is a perfect time for Leo to take a morning off and get some extra sleep. "You’re depleted right now. Hit snooze and sleep in during this luminary," Stardust advises.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is poised to do a ton of subconscious processing this full moon. Your thoughts might be racing while you're awake, but with the help of some relaxation tools, your dreams can help you get mentally organized. "This full moon looks to be a very sleepy time for our Virgo friends," astrologer Shawnte Cato tells Bustle. "There will be a lot of activity and thoughts surrounding the others in your life. Treat yourself to a warm bath and knock out early because you deserve it!" Astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle: "Always one to follow good sleep hygiene, your sleep will be dreamy. But you may wake up feeling a little hungover from enhanced dreams. Don't fret though, there'll be a message in your dreams that will help you find a long lost object."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are also likely to have themselves a sleepy full moon, according to Cato. You might experience "a lot of paperwork thoughts concerning the values of your inner life," she says. "This is a wonderful time to ask for guidance, as your dreams could face enhancement." Mckean notes that Libra's good sleep this full moon is contingent on them having their ducks in a row, however. "The Pisces full moon will trigger romantic ideals and dreams," she says. "Note who you see in your dreams, for you'll see your other half play a major role in your sleep."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "This Full Moon could have you up very late," Cato warns Scorpio. "You’ll be thinking a lot about yourself and where you fit into the world — and maybe even indulging in love. Enjoy yourself! You deserve the accolades and the celebration." Mckean adds, "This night's sleep will be the finality of one or more issues you were working to close. With this clean slate, you'll be ready for new tasks the next morning."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius has a playful night ahead on the full moon. "This full moon finds you up late. Rest isn’t your favorite as it doesn’t offer much adventure for you," Cato explains. "But some of you have been working on affirming family ties and cutting out those who don't fit based on the vision you wish to uphold within your own home." Mckean offers that there'll be space for romance, too, if you're up for it, Sag. "There is a very high chance for a romantic encounter, so you may have more action than sleep this night," she teases. "If you decide to stay single, you'll be inclined to stay out all night mingling and being entertained by adventures or late parties. Enjoy the fun!"

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon offers Capricorn a chance to organize their lofty ambitions with the judicious use of relaxation. "This is an excellent night for problem-solving," Mckean explains. "It's advised for Capricorns to do some stretches or meditation before sleep, and to focus on the tasks you want to tackle during the next two weeks. With that, you'll undoubtedly sleep well this night." If you're still feeling anxious, Stardust suggests, "Destress with a hot bath or CBD to help remedy insomnia."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "A thought will be whispering in your ear that may nag you away from sleep the first hour or two," Mckean warns Aquarius. "Then, just like magic, you'll fall into a slumber with fractal images and journeys." Stardust adds that you might be "in the mood to take several catnaps throughout the day." She suggests trying to rest and unwind at home.