August has been a really beautiful month so far astrologically, but I'm starting to feel the intensity of the August 2019 full moon already. It won't hit its peak until Aug. 15, but emotions are running high and deep. And with Venus and Mars in performative Leo this month, we're feeling dramatic in our emotional expressions of both love and anger.

The August 2019 full moon will highlight these feelings in many interesting ways, as it will rise in the airy sign of Aquarius. Full moons are always a time of illumination and intense vibes, and it's generally a time when we feel the urge to direct our energy outward — connecting with others and otherwise focusing on things beyond our selves. With Venus' influence over this moon in particular (and the moon being in the highly community-focused Aquarius), we can expect to feel this energy heightened.

As mentioned, both Venus (planet of love and money) and Mars (planet of sex and war) are currently spending time alongside the sun in the fiery, passionate, attention-loving sign of Leo. Meanwhile, this full moon will be opposing these planets, reaching its peak fullness in the airy, intellectual, and aloof sign of Aquarius — making for some serious tension when it comes to our love and sex lives. This full moon's very direct opposition to Venus is an intense one: "While your need for love and affection grows stronger, any underlying relationship tension is likely to worsen, increasing stress levels and causing drama," explained Astrology King of this transit. "While Venus has a soft, loving influence, the opposition makes this a challenging moon phase."

But as with all things, there is a silver lining to this transit — and if we look at the tension of this opposition as intrigue instead of negativity, we can try to work with it. Astrologer Lisa Stardust spoke with Bustle about this full moon and gave us a much more hopeful take. "This luminary is being triggered by Venus and Mars," explains Stardust. "The juxtaposing energy will push us to fight for what we love and to assert our energies to manifesting our deepest passions. We have the power to recreate our realities under this Full Moon — use this cosmic chance wisely!"

Want to know what's in store for you under the light of this summer moon? Here's how the August 2019 full moon will affect each zodiac sign so you can be prepared.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Call on the community-oriented power of Aquarius and focus your energy outward during this moon and you'll start seeing results in your friend circle. "You’re releasing past drama with your crew, which will remedy past hurts," explains Stardust. Now's the time to work on healing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Professional growth has been on your mind. Don't ignore feelings of restlessness at work - it might be time to find something new. "You’re changing your career visions and stepping into a new professional path," explains Stardust. Embrace this burst of inspiration to try something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the moon in a fellow intellectual air sign, the energy is giving you a whole lot of clarity and a way with words. "You’re taking the high minded approach to matters, opting to share inspiring words with those in need," says Stardust. Trust your instincts and your ability to affect positive change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This full moon is illuminating your money sector, so it's time to start thinking about the future and making moves. "Money is at the forefront of your mind, as you are making smart financial plans now," shares Stardust. Keep your head on straight - you're seeing matters clearly now and can trust your judgment.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With Venus in your sign, this full moon is inspiring you to speak your mind when it comes to relationships of all sorts. "You’re more inclined to assert your needs in partnerships," explains Stardust. "Do so with kindness." No one's heart is bigger than yours, Leo, so let its warmth be your guide when it comes to setting your boundaries.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Can you take a mental health day today? If not, then clear your schedule for a relaxing weekend, because this full moon is draining you. "Taking time off will help you rejuvenate and energize your battery," advises Stardust. Understanding your needs - and acknowledging that it's OK to rest - is key.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Everyone's feeling a little bit edgy and partnerships aren't easy under this full moon. That said, you might find that drama is revolving around you in your social group, despite your efforts to avoid it. "Friends may be the source of drama," warns Stardust. "Don’t let them drag you down!" Keep floatin' and let the edge wear itself down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The full moon is bringing with it a transformative, end-of-summer energy, and you're feeling it when it comes to your private thoughts. "Your inner desires are changing, allowing you to reset your goals," explains Stardust. Let this inward shift serve as a compass for your outward endeavors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A philosophical air of wonder accompanies this moon, and it's inspiring you to share your every thought - but remember, feelings do exist, and it's important that you consider other people's sensitivities before you speak. "Words can hurt and heal," warns Stardust. "[C]hoose yours wisely under this luminary."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Let the negotiations begin! "A raise is in the works for you," predicts Stardust. "[M]ake sure you get proper compensation." You already know how valuable you are, and you know that others know it, too. That said, you're going to need to be your own advocate and ensure that no one takes advantage of your talent.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The moon is in your territory, so you're feeling all kinds of emotions that you're not always the most comfortable with. That's OK - it's part of being human. "You’re letting the past go, but with one last argument to make your opinions known," shares Stardust. Give yourself permission to speak your emotions out loud.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Full moon feels got you too emotional? "Step up your daily vibe by adding meditation to your routine," advises Stardust. You're a spiritual being, Pisces, so ignoring your need for soulful stimulation will only leave you drained. Carve out time for a zen moment or two as this moon beams its energy down.