If you have your heart set on adopting one of the 2020 Puppy Bowl puppies, we have some bittersweet news. The bad bit is that most of the dogs taking the field on Sunday, Feb. 2 have already found loving homes. The good bit is that there are plenty of other adorable pups just like them up for adoption from the game's 61 participating shelters.

Puppy Bowl XVI's starting lineup features 42 puppies from around the U.S., Colombia, the Virgin Islands, and Canada. The are an additional 54 dogs who make up the Puppy Bowl backup team, plus another 64 dogs playing in the third annual Dog Bowl that aired on Feb. 1. Each and every one of these dogs are up for adoption — or rather, they were. The actual Puppy Bowl was filmed in October 2019 in New York City, which means many of the dogs — including Spritz, Kenny, and Linus — were adopted before the game even aired.

Still, there are a few left looking for their forever homes. If one of the dogs strikes your fancy, you can visit animalplanet.com/adopt to find out more about them — or maybe fall in love with an entirely different pup. Read more about them below.

Anise Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland

What They Bring To The Pack: A wide-eyed zest for life

Aspen Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Cocker Spaniel

Age: 22 weeks

Shelter: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado

What They Bring To The Pack: Sleepy time cuddles at the ski chalet

Bert Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Great Pyrenees/Weimaraner

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Rescue Dogs Rock, New York

What They Bring To The Pack: Who needs Ernie when you have Bert's bat ears and perfect black spot?

Betty Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Bulldog

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida

What They Bring To The Pack: A snaggle tooth that will snag your heart

Bobby Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Helen Woodward Animal Center, California

What They Bring To The Pack: Fluff for days

Brody Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Dachshund

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa

What They Bring To The Pack: Cockeyed (and eared) optimism

Cafecito Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Chinese Crested/Yorkshire Terrier

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida

What They Bring To The Pack: Ewok energy

Candy Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Old English Sheepdog/Boxer

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas

What They Bring To The Pack: Soulful eyes behind a face of fluff

Coach Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound/Boxer

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge, Pennsylvania

What They Bring To The Pack: A model's torso that can crush a runway

Crumpet Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Angel City Pitt Bulls, California

What They Bring To The Pack: Ideal tea time etiquette

Daphne Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho

What They Bring To The Pack: Can hear a pin drop

Darcy Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua/Maltese

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue, Louisiana

What They Bring To The Pack: Reading-time snuggles

Dolly Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Hearts & Bones Rescue, New York

What They Bring To The Pack: Understated glamour

Duncan Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Bread: Collie

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Maine

What They Bring To The Pack: Herding skills that will tame your heart

Ferris Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Labrador Retriever/American Eskimo

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa

What They Bring To The Pack: Can play the field with three legs just as well as those four-legged players

Filbert Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Shetland Sheepdog/Border Collie

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho

What They Bring To The Pack: Ideal for nose-booping

Gina Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Chow Chow

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland

What They Bring To The Pack: Deep thoughts and old soul wisdom

Goldie Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida

What They Bring To The Pack: Lots of sunshine

Granny Smith Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Catahoula/American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Paws Crossed, New York

What They Bring To The Pack: Sweetness with a hint of tart

Huck Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Miniature Poodle/ Shih Tzu

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Vanderpump Dogs, California

What They Bring To The Pack: Incredible tongue game

Jack Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Love Leo Rescue, California

What They Bring To The Back: A wicked sense of humor (comedian Whitney Cummings chose him to play in the game)

Kenny Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Golden Retriever/Boxer

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Animal Friends, Pennsylvania

What They Bring To The Pack: Clear eyes, full heart, can't lose

Killian Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Great Dane

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed, Virginia

What They Bring To The Pack: Spots on spots on spots

Kingery Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Boxer/American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Providence Animal Center, Pennsylvania

What They Bring To The Pack: An air of regality

Lee Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Alaskan Malamute/White Swiss Shepherd

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee

What They Bring To The Pack: Snowy devotion

Linus Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Pomeranian/Miniature Poodle

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue, New Jersey

What They Bring To The Pack: A lot of love in a small package

Lucca Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada

What They Bring To The Pack: The cutest ears you've ever seen

Maverick Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Miniature Longhair Dachshund/Pekingese

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia

What They Bring To The Pack: Cuddly, co-pilot companionship

Mocha Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Lacy Dog

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Foster Dogs NYC, New York

What They Bring To The Pack: Caffeine-grade energy

Papaya Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Labrador Retriever/Border Collie

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas

What They Bring To The Pack: She's sweet as...fruit

Poppy Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Bichon Frise/Papillon

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland

What They Bring To The Pack: Popping ears

Rhubarb Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer/Shih Tzu

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Rescue Road Trips, Ohio

What They Bring To The Pack: Grizzled kindness

Rocky Road Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: German Shepherd/Samoyed

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Rescue City, New York

What They Bring To The Pack: Smoothness with a nutty kick

Rooster Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Bulldog/American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue, Virginia

What They Bring To The Pack: Wake-up kisses that are better than any alarm clock

Rummy Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Chihuahua/Boston Terrier

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Cruzan Cowgirls, U.S. Virgin Islands

What They Bring To The Pack: A+ gambling tips

Sadie Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/American Bulldog

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: PAWS, Connecticut

What They Bring To The Pack: The cutest 'lil nose

Sol Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breeder: Chihuahua/Border Collie

Age: 26 weeks

Shelter: Cartagena Paws, Colombia

What They Bring To The Pack: Basketball skills

Spritz Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: German Shepherd/Rottweiler

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, New Jersey

What They Bring To The Pack: Soulful brown eyes

Starla Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Siberian Husky

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Danbury Animal Welfare League, Connecticut

What They Bring To The Pack: Pure star quality

Strudel Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Ruff

Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Toy Poodle

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas

What They Bring To The Pack: Great British Bake Off-levels of baking skills

Theodore Animal Planet Team Affiliation: Fluff

Breed: Pomeranian/Siberian Husky

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa

What They Bring To The Pack: Fierce but oh-so tiny strength