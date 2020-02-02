Bustle

How To Adopt The 2020 Puppy Bowl Puppies

By Caitlin Gallagher
Animal Planet

If you have your heart set on adopting one of the 2020 Puppy Bowl puppies, we have some bittersweet news. The bad bit is that most of the dogs taking the field on Sunday, Feb. 2 have already found loving homes. The good bit is that there are plenty of other adorable pups just like them up for adoption from the game's 61 participating shelters.

Puppy Bowl XVI's starting lineup features 42 puppies from around the U.S., Colombia, the Virgin Islands, and Canada. The are an additional 54 dogs who make up the Puppy Bowl backup team, plus another 64 dogs playing in the third annual Dog Bowl that aired on Feb. 1. Each and every one of these dogs are up for adoption — or rather, they were. The actual Puppy Bowl was filmed in October 2019 in New York City, which means many of the dogs — including Spritz, Kenny, and Linus — were adopted before the game even aired.

Still, there are a few left looking for their forever homes. If one of the dogs strikes your fancy, you can visit animalplanet.com/adopt to find out more about them — or maybe fall in love with an entirely different pup. Read more about them below.

Anise

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever
  • Age: 19 weeks
  • Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland
  • What They Bring To The Pack: A wide-eyed zest for life

Aspen

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Cocker Spaniel
  • Age: 22 weeks
  • Shelter: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Sleepy time cuddles at the ski chalet

Bert

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees/Weimaraner
  • Age: 12 weeks
  • Shelter: Rescue Dogs Rock, New York
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Who needs Ernie when you have Bert's bat ears and perfect black spot?

Betty

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Bulldog
  • Age: 17 weeks
  • Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida
  • What They Bring To The Pack: A snaggle tooth that will snag your heart

Bobby

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle
  • Age: 17 weeks
  • Shelter: Helen Woodward Animal Center, California
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Fluff for days

Brody

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Dachshund
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Cockeyed (and eared) optimism

Cafecito

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Chinese Crested/Yorkshire Terrier
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Ewok energy

Candy

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Old English Sheepdog/Boxer
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Soulful eyes behind a face of fluff

Coach

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound/Boxer
  • Age: 18 weeks
  • Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge, Pennsylvania
  • What They Bring To The Pack: A model's torso that can crush a runway

Crumpet

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Age: 14 weeks
  • Shelter: Angel City Pitt Bulls, California
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Ideal tea time etiquette

Daphne

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: German Shepherd
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Can hear a pin drop

Darcy

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua/Maltese
  • Age: 17 weeks
  • Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue, Louisiana
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Reading-time snuggles

Dolly

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: Hearts & Bones Rescue, New York
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Understated glamour

Duncan

Ferris

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever/American Eskimo
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Can play the field with three legs just as well as those four-legged players

Filbert

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Shetland Sheepdog/Border Collie
  • Age: 18 weeks
  • Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Ideal for nose-booping

Gina

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever/Chow Chow
  • Age: 12 weeks
  • Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Deep thoughts and old soul wisdom

Goldie

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Age: 15 weeks
  • Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Lots of sunshine

Granny Smith

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Catahoula/American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Age: 12 weeks
  • Shelter: Paws Crossed, New York
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Sweetness with a hint of tart

Huck

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Miniature Poodle/ Shih Tzu
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: Vanderpump Dogs, California
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Incredible tongue game

Jack

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle
  • Age: 13 weeks
  • Shelter: Love Leo Rescue, California
  • What They Bring To The Back: A wicked sense of humor (comedian Whitney Cummings chose him to play in the game)

Kenny

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Golden Retriever/Boxer
  • Age: 13 weeks
  • Shelter: Animal Friends, Pennsylvania
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Clear eyes, full heart, can't lose

Killian

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Great Dane
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed, Virginia
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Spots on spots on spots

Kingery

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Boxer/American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Age: 13 weeks
  • Shelter: Providence Animal Center, Pennsylvania
  • What They Bring To The Pack: An air of regality

Lee

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Alaskan Malamute/White Swiss Shepherd
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Snowy devotion

Linus

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Pomeranian/Miniature Poodle
  • Age: 14 weeks
  • Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue, New Jersey
  • What They Bring To The Pack: A lot of love in a small package

Lucca

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada
  • What They Bring To The Pack: The cutest ears you've ever seen

Maverick

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Miniature Longhair Dachshund/Pekingese
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Cuddly, co-pilot companionship

Mocha

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Lacy Dog
  • Age: 19 weeks
  • Shelter: Foster Dogs NYC, New York
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Caffeine-grade energy

Papaya

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever/Border Collie
  • Age: 17 weeks
  • Shelter: Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas
  • What They Bring To The Pack: She's sweet as...fruit

Poppy

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Bichon Frise/Papillon
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Popping ears

Rhubarb

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Miniature Schnauzer/Shih Tzu
  • Age: 17 weeks
  • Shelter: Rescue Road Trips, Ohio
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Grizzled kindness

Rocky Road

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: German Shepherd/Samoyed
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: Rescue City, New York
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Smoothness with a nutty kick

Rooster

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Bulldog/American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Age: 14 weeks
  • Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue, Virginia
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Wake-up kisses that are better than any alarm clock

Rummy

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Chihuahua/Boston Terrier
  • Age: 20 weeks
  • Shelter: Cruzan Cowgirls, U.S. Virgin Islands
  • What They Bring To The Pack: A+ gambling tips

Sadie

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/American Bulldog
  • Age: 18 weeks
  • Shelter: PAWS, Connecticut
  • What They Bring To The Pack: The cutest 'lil nose

Sol

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breeder: Chihuahua/Border Collie
  • Age: 26 weeks
  • Shelter: Cartagena Paws, Colombia
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Basketball skills

Spritz

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: German Shepherd/Rottweiler
  • Age: 18 weeks
  • Shelter: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, New Jersey
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Soulful brown eyes

Starla

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Siberian Husky
  • Age: 19 weeks
  • Shelter: Danbury Animal Welfare League, Connecticut
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Pure star quality

Strudel

  • Team Affiliation: Ruff
  • Breed: Miniature Pinscher/Toy Poodle
  • Age: 18 weeks
  • Shelter: Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Great British Bake Off-levels of baking skills

Theodore

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Pomeranian/Siberian Husky
  • Age: 13 weeks
  • Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Fierce but oh-so tiny strength

Wilbur

  • Team Affiliation: Fluff
  • Breed: Miniature Poodle/Shih Tzu
  • Age: 16 weeks
  • Shelter: Paw Works, California
  • What They Bring To The Pack: Perpetual bedhead