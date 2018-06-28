Looking for love is never easy, but — back in 2013 — Channel 4 decided to try and make it just that when they launched match-making series, First Dates. The show invites singletons from across the UK to meet their "perfect match" in what is usually — but not always — a blind date scenario. So, if you currently find yourself single and don't mind sharing what could be a life-changing encounter with viewers at home, then appearing as contestant on the series could absolutely be the right option for you. But, how do you apply to be on First Dates?

To apply to appear on First Dates, hopefuls will first need to visit the First Dates Take Part page, hosted by production company Twenty Twenty, which briefs aspiring contestants with information about what they are actually applying for. The details are as follows:

"First Dates is a documentary series that helps contributors find a partner from a pool of other singletons and captures the highs and lows of first dates on camera. Each episode will feature a number of intimate first dates. In-depth interviews will help the viewers get to know the daters. Discreet cameras will record the date from start to finish — from first impressions, through all the awkward, heart-warming and funny moments, to the end of the date and the discussion about whether or not a second date is on the cards."

After making sure they are happy with what they're actually applying for, applicants can then proceed to answer a series of questions on the application form, which — granted — may actually take a bit of time. After being asked to fill out their name, age, address, mobile number, email address and occupation — as well as describing themselves in less than 250 words — the Twenty Twenty application then asks the applicant more personal questions, such as "describe your body type" and being asked whether or not they smoke or have children (although there is the option to not disclose such information by clicking "rather not say"). It will also ask for the applicant's sexual orientation.

The First Dates application form will also ask for the details of aspiring contestants' public Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. Oh, and they'll also need to upload a photograph of themselves to complete the application. There is also the option for applicants to include a video of themselves before applying, although that isn't a requirement.

So, who can't apply to First Dates?

First Dates on YouTube

It is a requirement that hopeful applicants are aged 18 or over and actually single. They must also be truthful about their identity in their application to ensure not messing up their chances of appearing on the programme.

So, what can successful applicants expect next?

If their application is successful, contestants will be invited for a dinner date at the now ubiquitous Paternoster Chop House, which is situated right near St Paul's Cathedral in London. Nonetheless, they will only be invited to do so after a lengthy round of auditions and phone calls. As First Dates producer Molly Sayers previously told Radio Times: “There’s the phone call first, then you’re invited for an audition and then there might be several follow-up phone calls. And then the big master interview as we call it — or the pre-date chat — which is the one you see in the programme, that is 90 minutes."

Channel 4 on YouTube

First Dates aired its tenth season earlier this year and producers are now looking for singletons to take part in its 11th. If this sounds like you, what are you waiting for? Clear some time in your schedule and submit an application today.

First Dates airs on Channel 4 and is also available on 4OD.