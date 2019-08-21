Channel 4's dating show with a twist is back for its fifth series, and a fresh batch of Naked Attraction contestants will once again strip-off in a bid to land themselves a date. Each episode, a participant on the look-out for love is presented with six (very naked) potential dates, and although the idea of baring all on national television fills most with sheer dread, you can actually put yourself forward to take part in the Channel 4 series, and here's how to apply for Naked Attraction.

According to iNews, those looking to take part can apply via the show's production company, Studio Lambert. In order to apply you must be aged 18 and over, however you are not guaranteed a response back from producers due to the overwhelming number of Naked Attraction applicants. If that doesn't put you off, applicants can put themselves forward for next year's series on the Studio Lambert website — where you'll find the official Naked Attraction 2020 application form.

On the show's application form, hopefuls are asked, "Are you looking for love? Do you fancy testing the power of Naked Attraction?" So, if the answer is yes to both of these questions, what are you waiting for?

According to The Sun, the unusual Channel 4 dating show returns for a fifth series on Wednesday, August 21. If you're unfamiliar with the concept, the Naked Attraction format sees single men and women select one person to take on a date from a group of six hopefuls. However, the potential dates are required to stand fully naked in cubicles with only their genitals on display. After each round, one naked hopeful is eliminated — and throughout the episode, the contestants faces are eventually revealed. When the final two potential dates have been selected, the singleton later joins them in their nakedness by stripping completely nude themselves. After some deliberation, a Naked Attraction winner is finally chosen, and a (clothed) date subsequently takes place.

As reported by the Huffington Post UK, Naked Attraction is fronted by host Anna Richardson, who earlier this year defended the dating show following a string of criticism. Speaking to the Press Association, she said: "When you look at other reality shows and other reality dating shows, they tend to focus on perfection, youth, beauty, everything that is really transient and fake in the world. And so with Naked Attraction, we are as real as real can be, and I think that’s why cross-generationally, people really enjoy it." Richardson went on to describe the series as being a "massive celebration," and explained that Naked Attraction is supposed to be centred around "acceptance and inclusion."

So, if you're looking for love and appreciate the human form in all its glory, you might just be a perfect fit for next year's series, but for now, you can enjoy the fifth outing of Naked Attraction which kicks off on Wednesday, August 21 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4 — and if you're hoping to catch up with older episodes, you can find the first four seasons in their entirety on All 4. Enjoy.