Love Island is back and the nation is being thrown back into villa drama for the next six weeks. With hot new islanders, the first coupling out of the way, and a massive villa this series is already getting off to a fabulous start. 2020 is the first year that we’re being treated to two installments of the series and we can barely contain our excitement. And if the winter edition inspires you for a trip to Majorca to find love this summer, then here’s how to apply for summer Love Island 2020.

There’s more than one way that you can attract the eyes of producers, and if you fancy being the next Amber Gill, then it’s time to take action.

It’s incredibly easy to apply for Love Island. Applications are already open for summer 2020. All you have to do is head to the ITV website and search for Love Island. Be prepared to prove why you’d make the perfect islander.

The application reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.” If that sounds like you, then get applying.

ITV

Love Island can be seem a bit like the Wild West, but there are some ground rules when it comes to applying. You’ve got to be at least 18-years-old and cannot be employed by ITV or any of its sister companies. You also can’t be an employee of anyone who works for ITV. Your passport must be in date when the show goes out, and six months after that. Plus, you have to be available for the full eight weeks that summer Love Island will be on. The current closing date for applications is April 2020, but this may be extended.

While applying online will be a sure-fire way to express your interest, Love Island producers have made it clear that it isn’t the only way they find their contestants.

Casting producer Lewis Evans told Cosmopolitan UK, “we also cast our net far and wide by looking at social media profiles (Twitter and Instagram) as it’s always quite easy to gauge on there people who are popular, aren’t afraid to show themselves off and have a big following. We also attend events and hold street castings for prospective Islanders. The key is that they are over 18, single, and looking for love.”

If watching the first coupling up and the start of Winter Love Island 2020 gave you all the feels, then it is time to get working on a killer application.