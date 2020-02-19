Though the show originally debuted in 1999, Bravo's Blind Date reboot aims to couple up today's single millennials and Gen Zers, no swiping necessary. Instead, all contestants have to do is be willing to dive head first into a possibly cringe-inducing blind date. It's certainly not for everyone, but for those brave enough to try, here's how to apply to Blind Date and find true love — or at least 15 minutes of reality TV fame.

According to Bravo's Blind Date application, the show is now casting and filming in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Filming for each date takes place over the course of just one eight hour day, happening between April and August 2020. The only requirement is that applicants have proper identification and be 21-years-old as of May 1, 2020. The Blind Date production team welcomes all sexual orientations, gender identities, ages, and ethnicities. There are even questions that hint they're open to featuring polyamorous contestants.

Truly, blind dates are as much of a shot in the dark as Tinder or speed dates are, but the hope here is that Blind Date has a team that looks over all the applications and does their best to pair up viable matches. (Like Are You The One, but without the fancy island and housemate fights.) This is likely why the Blind Date application is about as complicated as it gets. There are a total of 104 sections to fill out; though it begins with basic questions about contact information, social media handles, and physical descriptions, it soon moves into deeper questions of compatibility.

The applicant is expected to be honest about how much ethnicity, religion, and political views matter in a partner — as OKCupid found in 2009, these can be dealbreakers regardless of whether you meet through a dating app or an acquaintance. It also asks applicants to list out what physical traits are major turn-offs, which seems like the perfect way to avoid featuring a contestant who ends up just shaming their date for being plus-sized, or having tattoos or piercings. The show is already full of second-hand embarrassment, no need for there to be full-on bullying, too.

The questionnaire also deep dives into territory that requires some serious soul-searching, and assumedly lets the Blind Date team gauge how dramatic a contestant may be. These questions range from "Why are you single?" and "Why did your last relationship end?" to "What don't you understand about the gender(s) that you date?" One amusingly blunt question even reads: "We all have baggage that we carry into relationships...what is your baggage?"