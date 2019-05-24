You've got ride share apps, apps for taxis, apps to rent bikes, apps for scooters, apps for public transportation, and they all require you to create an account and add your payment information. I'm exhausted just thinking about it. Wouldn't it be great if some of these modes of transportation got together so you'd only have to use one app? Ask and you shall receive, my friendlies. In April, Lyft announced that it would integrate Citi Bikes into its app, and that long-awaited update is finally here. If you're wondering how to book a Citi Bike through Lyft, it couldn't be easier.

"No extra sign-ups or account info needed — you’ll automatically see how many bikes are available at more than 750 Citi Bike stations throughout the city and be able to unlock a bike and pay for a ride, all within the Lyft app," Lyft said on its blog. "When you press the button to unlock a bike, you’ll get a five-digit code you can punch in on any dock at that station. That’s it — you’re ready to roll!"

If you live in New York City, you can begin renting Citi Bikes on your Lyft app now, and you can even rate your ride when you're finished. "When you return your bike to a station and see the green light appear on the dock, you’ll get a push notification that you’ve docked successfully and the brand-new option to rate your bike ride. This will give us informative, new data about how our bikes and stations are performing and help improve our operations," Lyft explained.

While the initial rollout is in NYC, Lyft said that it plans to add more cities soon. In Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Calif., and Washington, D.C., Lyft users can already rent bikes and scooters on the app. In addition, users in these three cities can use their Lyft apps to get public transit directions, the Verge reported.

Personally, the more transportation apps that hook up, the better. Because when it's easier, I'm more likely to use it. And if you live in a city where riding in a car means it takes an hour to go five miles, hopping on a bike to beat traffic is the way to go. As more cities add bike lanes, choosing biking over driving is easier than ever.

If you don't ride bikes on the regular, or you haven't gotten on one since you were in middle school, getting back on a bike is pretty easy. There's a reason the phrase "it's just like riding a bike" is used to describe things that are simple to pick back up after a long absence. What's more, biking is a great workout, it's good for the environment, and it allows you to see your city from a different perspective.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"Cycling is one of the best exercises I’d recommend," Corey Kunzer, a physical therapist at the Mayo Clinic’s sports medicine department, told news outlet Bicycling. "It’s easy on the joints and helps relieve stress."

The best part? You can get this benefit without feeling like you've finished a grueling workout. In the summer, I can easily ride eight miles a day on my bike without feeling tired afterward. So if you're in NYC, and you want to get to where you're going faster while also getting some light exercise, open up your Lyft app and find a Citi Bike.