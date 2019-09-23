Bustle

How To Buy The Ralph Lauren x Rachel Green Collection In The UK

By Lollie King
'Friends'/Warner Bros/Netflix

It might be 15 years since the last episode aired back in September 2004, but the Friends mania still remains strong. First there was a Friends festival, then a Central Perk style café in Manchester, and now we have a Rachel Green-inspired clothing collection. Finally we can dress like our fave fashion gal who served as one of the ultimate '90s and '00s style icons. The collection is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Friends and paying homage to Green, who worked at Ralph Lauren on the show. So here's how to buy the Rachel-inspired Ralph Lauren collection in the UK, because who wouldn't want to steal her style?

So, I have good and bad news. The good news is that some of the collection is available to UK customers online. The bad news is that a few key pieces appear to be missing. If you check out the UK site versus the U.S. one, there's a bit of a difference. On the UK site, for example, the much-talked-about Leopard-Print Haircalf Coat is no where to be seen. The Pleated Lambskin Miniskirt seems to be missing also, among other items. Cry.

However, all is not lost, as the UK offerings are gorgeous — more than enough to seduce Kenny the copy guy, at the very least. Prices are a little on the expensive side, ranging from £75 to £849, but the quality of this line is worth the investment.

The UK line features turtlenecks, tailoring, and a-line skirts. Very Rachel-during-her-first-year-at-Bloomingdales. And that would make sense, as Glamour UK reports that Ralph Lauren actually teamed up with Bloomingdales in the U.S. to create the soon-to-be iconic collection.

Below are a few pieces I spied that will be perfect for your AW19 wardrobe.

Brie Leather Boot
£799
|
Ralph Lauren
The Brie Boots are a definite stand out in the collection and, let's face it, they scream Rachel Green. These boots and super chic and perfect for the colder seasons. You could pair these with a Rachel-inspired pleated skirt or make it a little more casual with jeans.
Ribbed Long-Sleeve Turtleneck
£75
|
Ralph Lauren
Is there anything more Rachel Green than a cream turtleneck? This is the epitome of her style and can be pretty versatile. This turtleneck would be perfect for layering in autumn. And, if you're looking to make more of a statement, this also comes in black and purple.
Wool-Blend Blazer
£300
|
Ralph Lauren
If you're in the midst of refreshing your workwear wardrobe, look no further than this red blazer. The perfect injection of colour, this will be a real head turner in the office. It also comes in a classic camel colour.
Suede Midi Skirt
£599
|
Ralph Lauren
Rachel is definitely Queen of the midi/maxi skirts and I have no doubt she would be a huge fan of this one. To complete this look, pair it with the cream turtleneck and Brie boots, and there you have it.

The collection as a whole is named 'Ralph Lauren x Friends' and also features some mens pieces, including a cable knit cashmere sweater (a style both Ross and Joey sported on a few occasions) and a very dapper tuxedo (think The One Where No One's Ready).