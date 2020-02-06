In celebration of its 24th anniversary later this month, Pokemon are rolling out a number of special events across the franchise. For Sword and Shield players, this means there’s a chance to encounter a brand new Gigantamax form through February and into March. Snorlax received this special treatment at the beginning of the year, but now it’s time for one of Galar’s signature Pokemon to shine. So here’s how to catch Gigantamax Toxtricity, and where to encounter it in the Wild Area.

Set your alarm, because the event begins at midnight tonight (Feb. 7), and all you’ve got to do is select the Mystery Gift tab on the home screen and ‘Get the Wild Area News’. After the game updates, you’ll be able to encounter Gigantamax Toxtricity throughout the Wild Area until 1 a.m. on March 9.

As the event has yet to begin, the details are currently a little vague. Until players begin encountering the new Gigantamax form, it’s not known whether they’ll appear on common or rare spawn tables, let alone specific dens. As fan site Serebii notes, normal Toxtricity can be found in these dens: East Lake Axewell, Giant’s Cap, Giant’s Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, and North Lake Miloch. So if you’re planning on hunting immediately at launch, these will be the best places to look.

The Pokémon Company

But seeing as it’s a limited event, Gigantamax Toxtricity are more than likely to appear in dens across the Wild Area, like is currently happening with the increased encounter rate of Gigantamax Lapras, Coalossal, Appletun (in Shield), Flapple (in Sword), alongside the special Milcery with the Gigatamax capability.

Regardless you’ll have plenty of time to catch Gigantamax Toxtricity, which will be available in both its ‘Amped’ and ‘Low Key’ forms, depending on which game you’re playing (Amped for Sword, Low Key for Shield. These forms change Toxtricity’s appearance, and you’ll recieve either depending on the nature of its pre-evolution Toxel. For example, if you have a Toxel with an Adamant nature, it’ll evolve into the Amped form. Whereas if you have a Toxel with a Modest nature, it’ll evolve into the Low Key form.

The designs of these forms are combined in Toxtricity’s Gigantamax form, culminating in an explosion of yellow and blue electricity coming from the mon’s purple form. And as for it’s G-Move, once Gigantamaxed Toxtricity’s electric moves are replaced with G-Max Stun Shock. This move “not only deals damage but also poisons or paralyzes all opponents,” as the Pokemon site notes. These effects are random, so you’ll never know whether you’re going to paralyze or poison your opponent after the move.