How To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

On March 13, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed in her home by the Louisville police. Three plain-clothed police officers used a battering ram to enter Taylor's apartment unannounced, with a "no-knock" warrant, looking for a suspected drug dealer in an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to CNN.

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, 27, were sleeping when the police entered. Walker thought someone was breaking into their home and shot one bullet out of self-defense, according to Courier Journal. The police shot at least 22 rounds, hitting and killing Taylor with at least eight. The shots also flew into a neighbor's house, where a pregnant mother and her five-year-old were asleep.

Upon further investigation, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) discovered that the suspected drug dealer didn't live at Taylor's apartment and was already in police custody at the time of Taylor's death.

Taylor's death is one of many unjust killings of Black people by the police, among them, more recently, George Floyd, 46, Ahmaud Arbery, 25 and Tony McDade, 38.

Taylor was an essential healthcare worker, working at the front lines of local hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. She was an award-winning emergency medical technician, and she hoped to one day become a nurse. Taylor's birthday is June 5, and this year, she would have turned 27.

Cate Young, a freelance writer, created the #BirthdayForBreonna campaign to use Taylor's upcoming birthday as an opportunity to inspire people to honor Taylor and fight for the justice she deserves.

"Too often, the Black women who are victims of police brutality take a backseat to the men who suffer the same," Young tells Bustle. "It stung that her death was not seen as critical enough for people to take to the streets, and coverage of the protests has not named her."

Young, with the help of activists Victoria Wilson, Jane Shin, Jill Cartwright, Zosha Millman, and artists Ariel Sinha and Ayla Sydney organized #BirthdayForBreonna, a series of tangible actions and virtual protests to honor Breonna Taylor, and amplify the stories of Black women killed by police.

Here are seven ways to get involved — on June 5 and always.

2. Email The Administration In addition to a letter, you can send an email to the Kentucky Attorney General, the Mayor, and the Governor demanding accountability for Taylor's death. The link on the #BirthdayForBreonna page will open your mail app with the email addresses already filled in and a pre-written email of what to say.

4. Donate To Her Family's GoFundMe & The Louisville Community Bail Fund This GoFundMe will wire money directly to Breonna's family, who have been working hard to seek justice for Breonna, and the Louisville Community Bail Fund helps support the people that have been on the frontlines of protests for Taylor in Louisville.

5. Call The Offices You can also call the offices of Governor Beshear, District Attorney Wine, Attorney General Cameron, Senator Paul, as well as Representative John Yarmuth, and the Kentucky Senators General Hotline. All their numbers are listed here, as well as a script of what you can say.

6. Attend The Virtual Protest On June 5, at 3:00 p.m. EST, the organizers of the petition have organized a virtual protest hosted on Twitter. You can join in by using the #JusticeForBreonna and tagging @GovAndyBeshear, @djaycameron, @danielcameronag, @repjohnyarmuth, @RandPaul, and @senatemajldr. In your tweet, you can demand the officers involved in the killing of Taylor are arrested and that a special prosecutor is appointed for the immediate investigation into the Louisville police department. You can find a formal script here.