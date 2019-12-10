Nail trends have been larger than life this year, from tortoiseshell to foils galore. But if you're more of a pared-back kinda gal, you may be slightly over the 'more is more' kind of vibe. If you're suffering from some serious nail art fatigue, I have good news for you: milky nails are on their way. Simple, sheer white nails are coming for us in 2020, and they already have some big fans, most notably in the form of everyone's fave hit maker of the moment, Lizzo. So without further adieu, here's how to get milky nails like Lizzo.

Put simply, milky nails are somewhere between opaque white and sheer white, and have a sort of milky translucence to them. While it is possible to get a version of the look at home, nail experts have explained that it may take the work of a pro, as certain products such as acrylic powders may need to be used here (the trend looks best on an acrylic nail, as the pics in this article will show).

Utah-based nail artist Quincy Adams told Allure that she used an acrylic powder called 'milky way' by Exclusive Nail Couture, before adding a shiny top coat. Virginia-based nail artist Victoyria also shared that she used an acrylic powder, this time by Young Nails called Core White. "The process was very simple since it is colored acrylic. I laid that one color and topped it with a gel topcoat," she told Allure. "A lot of people like using polish to create the milky white look, but I prefer acrylic."

Kevin Mazur / Getty

However, if you don't fancy acrylics, or don't have the money to get this done professionally, it's relatively easy to get the look at home. All you really need to do is find the ideal semi-opaque white nail polish. Essie does the best, as with many other shades. Try either Marshmallow or Limo Scene, both of which are fairly sheer, milky white hues.

The second and final step is perhaps the most important: a super glossy top coat. This will solidify the milky finish, giving it a hi-shine effect. It really is as simple as that! Of course, as with most nail trends, it's usually better to visit a nail salon to get the most professional finish, but this is one you can also try from home without really any fuss!

If you need more inspo, check out these awesome milky nail looks on Instagram: