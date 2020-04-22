Social media challenges have become all the rage in recent weeks, many of which aim to raise spirits and fundraise for worthy causes during these increasingly challenging times. The latest hashtag to infiltrate our feeds intends to shed light on some of our fondest memories, and if you can't resist getting in on the action, here's how to do the #HappyMemoryChallenge on Instagram.

In a post shared by The Confidence Corner, Instagram users have been asked to take a trip down memory lane in an attempt to "inspire some joy," and "bring some smiles to our faces during this uncertain time."

Sound like your cup of tea? Well, in order to take part, all you need to do is save the #HappyMemoryChallenge grid, and share a snap of your most treasured memories on each day of the challenge.

If you'd like to play along properly, every memory posted must match the request displayed on the grid for that particular day, and throughout the 25-day challenge, you can expect to revisit shots of your favourite meal, the people you love, your cutest selfie, and much, much more.

Be sure to include the #HappyMemoryChallenge hashtag with each post to ensure your throwbacks are shared with fellow participants of this refreshingly positive social media trend.

The phrase "you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory" is what inspired this latest Insta craze, and those partaking are encouraged to find joy by reminiscing on happier times. A post shared by The Confidence Corner further explains how the #HappyMemoryChallenge provides an opportunity to retreat from anxieties surrounding the current climate, and helps us to appreciate things we might've once taken for granted.

So, if you're in search of some light-hearted escapism, or just want an excuse to scroll through your favourite snaps, this newest social media challenge might just be the one for you. Enjoy.