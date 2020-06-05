On June 1, Sephora's Beauty Insider Program introduced new options for its members. One includes the ability to donate to the National Black Justice Coalition by converting Beauty Insider points to cash. The National Black Justice Coalition is a Black LGBTQ+ civil rights group that works to end "racism, homophobia, and LGBTQ/SGL bias and stigma" through public policy.

You don't need to make a purchase to convert your points. Just sign into your account and go to your Rewards Bazaar, where you'll see an option that reads, "Charity Rewards — National Black Justice Coalition." Choose the option, and you'll be able to take your points and covert them to a donation, then check out as normal.

Under the new system, points have specific dollar amounts. Five hundred points is a $10 donation, 1,000 is $20, and 1,500 is $30. If you have more than 1,500 points, you can split donations so all of your points can be donated.

"We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives," Sephora said in a statement to Bustle. "This is not the beginning of our work and it will not be the end. In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue listening and learning from our Black employees, colleagues, friends and the broader Sephora community, to inform the action and change we are committed to making."

The retailer has also made more than $1 million in donations to the National CARES Mentoring Movement, Center for Urban Families, NAACP, National Black Justice Coalition, and National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.