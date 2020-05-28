Welcome changes are coming to the Sephora Beauty Insider program. The beauty retailer is revamping its existing benefits and adding new options to the list of ways you can take advantage of your shopping habit.

First, Sephora Beauty Insider members will receive standard shipping for free, with certain caveats: Although Rouge members will qualify for free shipping on all orders, VIB members will need to spend $35 or more, and base-level Insider members will need to spend $50.

As for rewards, Sephora will now offer Beauty Insider Cash. Points can be converted to cash at checkout; 500 points gives shoppers $10 off their purchase. Customers can also choose to donate their points. Sephora is also introducing Charity Rewards in June, a program that'll let loyalty members donate their points' corresponding amount of cash to charity. Benefiting organizations will rotate, but the program will begin with the National Black Justice Coalition in June and Project Glimmer in July.

There will also be new discount and point multiplier events to let shoppers earn and exchange points faster. Plus, that birthday gift you get every year? Hair and body care brands, including Briogeo, MILK, and Sol De Janeiro, have been added to the options.

Courtesy of Sephora

Finally, Sephora is introducing events such as meet-and-greets, trips, and services that can all be accessed based on your points. Plus, Rouge members will have exclusive first access to upcoming products.

Changes to the Sephora Beauty Insider program go into effect May 29.