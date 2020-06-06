The Fab Five are hitting Philadelphia in Queer Eye Season 5, and among their heroes are a number of small business owners and employees whose work has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Philadelphia plans to reopen certain businesses on June 5, but is still encouraging people to social distance and stay home, so here's how you can support the Queer Eye Season 5 businesses during coronavirus.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of Atonement

Episode 1 features Pastor Noah's LGBTQ+ friendly church, which got a technicolored makeover after it had fallen into serious disrepair. During the pandemic, Pastor Noah has been keeping the church doors closed to keep his congregation safe. That doesn't mean that worship has stopped, though: the church website has PDFs of prayers, and there are recordings of their weekly readings on the church's YouTube channel. You can donate to the church via their PayPal link.

Stylish Pooch

Rahanna's mobile dog grooming business got a whole new van in Episode 2, but she had to stop working in mid-March after dog grooming was deemed non-essential in Pennsylvania. Stylish Pooch is now open again and booked out through August, according to Instagram. If you're interested in becoming a client, Rahanna notes that she'll list new time slots in July for future fall appointments. Contact and appointment information can be found on her Stylish Pooch website.

The Block Gives Back & Mighty Writers

Episode 4 introduces Tyreek, someone very attuned to the needs of his local community due to having once experienced homelessness. He works with the nonprofit The Block Gives Back and the writing program Mighty Writers, both of which are doing charity work during the pandemic.

The Block Gives Back has been offering free meals and boxes of food essentials to those who need it; you can donate to The Block Gives Back on their website and follow them on Instagram. As for Mighty Writers, they currently have a donation link on their website for food and literacy distribution during COVID-19.

The Sunrise Movement

Episode 5 features passionate climate change activist Abby and her work with the youth-led Sunrise Movement. You can donate to Sunrise Movement through their website. You can also search for a Sunrise Movement hub in your own local area to volunteer at. (They have a guide for non-youths who still want to participate in the work.) Or you can follow their social justice-oriented Instagram account, where they post invites to join in their virtual talks about issues like the Green New Deal, Black Lives Matter, and the importance of voting.

DJ High Def

Episode 6 is all about Ryan, aka DJ High Def, whose business ground to a halt in March as a result of all the club closures. But according to his Facebook, you can catch him DJing certain nights on Dash Radio. You can also follow Ryan on Instagram.

Marco's Fish & Crab House

In Episode 8 we meet Marcos, a fishmonger who owns a market fish stall with his family at the 9th Street Italian Market. The market is currently open due to it being an essential business, but Marco's Facebook does mention that you can call orders in and they'll have it ready for pick-up or even home delivery. "Please support small business, it is not necessary to leave your house, we send it to you," Marcos wrote on Facebook on May 23. "Eat fish LIVE longer.”

Bodyrock Gym

Episode 10's Nate had to temporarily close his West Philly gym, but you can follow him on Instagram, where he's been posting workouts using DIY kettlebells. It also looks like they have classes listed on the website for when things open up in June, so keep checking back in!