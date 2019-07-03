Maybe your best friend posted some home movie video footage of the two of you performing a choreographed piece to "Under The Sea." Maybe you just want to keep all the dog videos ever. Either way, friends, if you come across some posted footage that you want to keep for all of time, you need to know how to download videos from Instagram. No matter how "intuitive" people say social media interfaces are, navigating your way through them isn't always as easy as it sounds. Well, look no further than here to find the step-by-step to stockpiling those Insta vids.

Now, to begin. First, the steps vary ever so slightly on a mobile device versus a computer, so choose which one you would prefer to use. You are also going to need an extra app or tool to help download the vids, so that should be said from the get-go. On your phone, you can use something like Repost For IG. On your desktop, you can use Downloader4Insta, DownloadGram, GramBlast, or DreDown, for example. Get yourself one of those puppies, and you'll be good to go for the following. And if you're not sure what will work best, ask friends or do some research on which you think might work best for you, as there are a lot of options out there.

Ashley Batz/Bustle

On a mobile device, within your Instagram app, you go to the video that you want to download on your chosen person's feed. Then, click the three dots in the upper hand corner of their post, to the right of their handle. Then, click on copy link.

From there, open your free downloader app. Paste the link from your desired video into the app, then download the vid. It's yours! You are now the proud owner of bae's first choir performance, thanks to their mother's Insta account.

Now, as for how it goes on your computer, open Instagram in your browser. Find the video that you are looking for. (You can note that all the vids have that little video camera icon in the top right corner, making the search all the easier.)

Ashley Batz/Bustle

Once you do find your vid, click on it, then copy the URL from your browser. Then, paste that URL into the Instagram download tool that you have opened on your computer. There you have it, the video you have of your aunt's pet turtle taking a bath is yours to keep, just waiting for you in your downloads folder.

Now, it's worth mentioning and always good to remember, that you should be mindful of what you are keeping and especially of what you are sharing. Best to ask first, you know what I mean? In other words, you shouldn't ever re-post someone else's content without directly asking them for permission to do so.

Any way you slice it, now you have the play-by-play on keeping your favorite Instagram videos. So if you're scrolling through your saved posts on the Instagram app one day and realize the original poster deleted that cute animal video you love, don't worry. If you saved it using a third party app, you're good to go.