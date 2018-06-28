If the news that a new Instagram update is available is music to your ears, you're going to really swoon for Instagram's latest update which is, well, literally music to your ears. On Thursday, Instagram released yet another awesome feature which allows users to add music to their Stories. If this news instantly inspires you with tons of ideas for epic posts, same. I think it's safe to say this feature is much appreciated and long-awaited. But if you just rushed to open up the app only to find that you don't get have the update, you're probably wondering why you can't add music to your Instagram stories yet. Fair question.

The short answer is that Instagram likes to roll out their updates slowly to minimize congestion and tech issues. As you may have noticed with some of the last awesome updates like IGTV and Video Chat, they're not immediately available to everyone in the world — they take a hot minute to trickle out to every mobile device. But after a few days, we're all back on the same page so don't get too distressed if today is not your day to become the Hans Zimmer 2.0.

That said, here's what you're missing out on: the new music feature allows you to give all of your Instagram Stories a soundtrack of your choosing. Instagram has shared with us their growing library of songs that we can find simply in the stickers page. Just in the same way that you would have added a GIPHY to your story, you can add a song to your story. Not only can you pick the song but you can also pick what part of the song you want to include — hyper advanced editing capabilities at your service! Basically, Instagram is giving us an opportunity to express ourselves as much as we can, allowing us to show off our creativity and make the most out of our content. But first, you have to get the update of course. So let's figure out why you don't have access — yet.

Check For Updates

If you don't automatically receive updates, head to the App Store to check for an Instagram update. The new feature is only on versions or higher.

Log Onto The WiFi

If you're still not seeing the possibility to update the app in the App Store, your phone might not be efficiently connecting to the network. If you're not on WiFi, log on and check the App Store again. Sometimes cellular networks don't relay the updates as expediently as the internet does.

Sign In & Out Of The App

Logging in and out of the app gives it a chance to fully load and reload. Sometimes this will do the trick in boosting the update's availability on your device.

Delete The App

If you still don't see the update, you can delete the app from your phone and then re-install it. You'll have to go back to the App Store to download the app and your data again from the server. If there was a bug getting in the way of your update, this might straighten things out. This method also gives the app a chance to fully reboot which can make it run more efficiently.

Relax

If you've tried all of the above, there's nothing left for you to do other than take a deep breath and wait. Eventually, the update will make its way to your phone, but in the mean time you'll just have to be patient. As you wait, Instagram will be fixing early reported issues and fine-tuning the app's performance, so by the time do you have access to it, it will be running smoothly. In no time, you'll be making Stories worthy of Webbys.