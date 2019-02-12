Most days I'm a writer, but some days I like to consider myself a professional baker. I'm obviously not, but thanks to being inspired by my love of The Great British Bake Off, it's shown me that there's absolutely no harm in believing. And while I have no idea how to sew, the return of The Great British Sewing Bee has ignited my curiosity and I am so tempted to finally sit down and teach myself how to sew. While I'm in no position to even think about entering any future series of the show, if you're an amateur sewer yourself, this is how to enter The Great British Sewing Bee.

While it's too late to enter this year's Sewing Bee, with four successful series already under its belt I have a feeling it's not time to say goodbye to the haberdashery just yet. If you're thinking about trying out your luck for a future series of the show, you can follow the show on Facebook and Twitter to look out for any announcements regarding a sixth season. If there is indeed confirmation that the show will continue next year, you'll most likely be heading over to the Sewing Bee's official application site where you can submit your entry.

As the show has become pretty popular, it's understandable that the Sewing Team are unable to "give individual feedback or respond to individual queries," as stated on the application site. However, the rules of entry are kindly provided on the site regardless of whether or not you're actually applying, which is perfect for those who want to get a head start for a potential sixth series.

BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Unsurprisingly there are a lot of rules, but the main things to take away if you're planning to apply for the Sewing Bee is that you need to be over 16, a resident of the UK, and have no professional or educational experience in sewing. I mean, it is about finding Britain's best amateur sewers, after all. It wouldn't exactly be fair if you're main profession was as a seamstress or tailor.

Even though the 10 contestants won't win anything other than a trophy and the satisfaction of taking part, they will have shown the nation their talents when it comes to a needle and thread, which could lead to some exciting opportunities. Just look at Nadiya Hussain, who won the The Great British Bake Off in 2015. She's gone on to have regular slots on This Morning, starred in her own cooking show, published a multitude of cooking books, and even baked the Queen's 90th birthday cake. Now that's what I call a prize.

And that's the sort of reward the Sewing Bee promotes, too. As judge Patrick Grant told The Telegraph in 2014, "that's the point — it's not about the prize, it's about the enormous honour of being crowned the champion." Who knows what the future could bring if you won The Great British Sewing Bee. From setting up your own business to potentially have a slot on This Morning, what's stopping you from giving the show a go?