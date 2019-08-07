It's not exactly fun to plan for the worst case scenario. No one likes to think about what would happen if they or their loved ones got hurt — but you also know you'll be grateful to be prepared, should something actually ever happen. That's why it's so important to know how to enter your emergency information on your iPhone, so that people will have all the information they need about you, even if you aren't able to give it yourself.

Entering all of your emergency information onto your phone is easy. All you have to do is go to the health app, then click on the "Medical ID" button on the bottom right of the screen. From there, you'll have the option to edit a number of sections that ask information about you. This includes your name, birthday, weight, height, emergency contacts, medical conditions (if any), allergies and reactions (if any), blood type, and organ donor information (more on that below).

You can also select the "Show When Locked" tab at the very top, so that your Medical ID can be viewed by someone even when your iPhone is locked. All the person will have to do is tap the Emergency option, then the Medical ID option.

Caroline Burke

The whole process should take you only a few minutes to fill everything in — and those few minutes could save your life at a future date, should anything happen. Now, you're probably wondering how your iPhone can get involved with your status as an organ donor, as mentioned above.

You do have the option of signing up to be an organ donor through your iPhone, if that's something you're interested in. As your iPhone notes, a single organ donor could save up to eight lives. If you want to do this, you'll access this option through the Health app, then click on the Medical ID button again, then scroll down to the Organ Donation option. Here's what it looks like on your phone:

Caroline Burke

If you click that button, you'll have to offer up some private information, including the last four digits of your social security number and your email address. All of this information is given to Donate Life America, not Apple.

To be clear, you don't have to be an organ donor in order to have your Medical ID filled out properly. It's just an add on for those who want to do so.

One of the coolest parts of the Medical ID tab is that you have an option to input multiple emergency contacts. As shown in the image above, these emergency contacts will be notified via an alert on their own Apple device if you ever use your Emergency SOS option to call 911. Not only will they be alerted, but they'll also receive a geographic tag showing your exact location. So definitely be sure to fill out the emergency contact section, even if you keep some of the other ones blank.

Your iPhone is probably with you more often than any one person or accessory — which is why it's so important that you keep your medical info updated on it. You might never have to use it, but you'll have peace of mind knowing it's there.