These 3 Zodiac Signs Start Hobbies Then Ditch Them

Journaling, knitting, embroidering, jewelry making — if you love hobbies, then you’ve likely tried them all. Same with puzzles, pickleball, cooking, and calligraphy. Whether one of these hobbies is going viral on TikTok, or you simply stumble upon it IRL, it’s so tempting to get all the supplies and see how it goes.

The idea of having a hobby is nice, after all. It gives you something to do in your spare time, it might help you relax or feel productive, and it provides something fun to talk about with friends. If your hobby includes those friends? Even better. Cut to you joining a hiking group, a book club, or dragging everyone outside to go birdwatching.

For some people, their new hobby ends up sticking. They buy all the gear and actually use it, they start a project and actually finish it, and they truly fall in love with the activity for life. But for certain zodiac signs, it’s way more likely that they’ll start a new hobby and then give up on it early.

These members of the zodiac like to dabble, try new things, and chase the next shiny experience. It’s why they might be into crochet one week and dancing the next, and why many seem to be on a constant search for a pastime that truly feels like “them.” Here are the three zodiac signs that don’t stick with a hobby.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

When an Aries starts a new hobby, they often jump in with both feet. They’ll buy the gear, get the supplies, and seem very serious about their new venture. Pottery classes around the world are filled with this fire sign, who all imagine themselves making bowls, mugs, and cute trinkets for friends with the greatest of ease.

As the first sign of the astrological year, and one represented by the ram, Aries often start new projects with a bang. They’ll be 100% into their hobby and will give it their all, but that intense level of interest quickly fizzles, especially if they aren’t instantly amazing at it.

Their Mars ruler makes them competitive, so if they struggle to get good at their hobby, they will get frustrated and bail. Others might be amazing at their new project right away, and then start looking for their next challenge.

Aries are impulsive, which means they’re easily pulled away to new, exciting hobbies, too. One night they’re in pottery class, and the next they’ve signed up to become a sommelier.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to have a closet full of half-finished knitting projects or hiking boots they’ve only worn once, it’s Gemini. This air sign is notorious for getting excited about things and then flaking out. And you know what? That’s OK.

Hobbies are supposed to be fun, not something that feels like a chore. Unless a Gemini is fully in love with their new pastime, they have no qualms about tossing it aside and looking for something that truly holds their attention. They aren’t going to force themselves to finish an embroidery project if it’s a snooze fest.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of adaptability, they have many facets to them, too. They could be in the mood to be active one moment and more relaxed the next, which is why they might be into puzzles on Tuesday and training for a marathon on Wednesday.

Geminis are also one of the most chronically online zodiac signs, which means they see new hobby ideas all day long. When they aren’t starting a journal ecosystem, you can bet they’re learning how to bake sourdough bread.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

LPETTET/E+/Getty Images

A Virgo might start a hobby and eventually turn it into a small business. A Pisces is likely to find a pastime that feels like “them” and partake in it every day for years. But a Sagittarius? Don’t be surprised if they talk to you about taking a cooking class one moment and completely forget about it the next.

As a fire sign, Sagittarians have an endless amount of energy, and that means they’ve likely dabbled in multiple hobbies. They’ve crocheted, gone rock climbing, and painted with watercolors, but they rarely stick with any one thing for long.

Sagittarians are ruled by big, adventurous Jupiter, which means they have a lust for life that’s insatiable. They don’t like to settle or get stuck in a groove. If they feel even the slightest bit overwhelmed or bored by a new hobby, they’ll toss it aside.

People with this sign in their chart also get the worst FOMO. If they hear about a new hobby that piques their interest, they’ll grab the gear and try it right away. From running to painting, they often have an eclectic mix of hobbies under their belt, and it reflects how complex they are as a person.