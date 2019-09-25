As The Apprentice makes its grand return, a fresh lineup up of aspiring entrepreneurs are about to step inside the famous boardroom, and Lord Sugar is back to scrutinise their every move. Yes, the reality-competition series is back for a 15th run, and once again the Apprentice candidates will battle it out to impress Lord Alan Sugar, and become the mogul's next business partner with a whopping £250,000 investment prize. And those hoping to find out more about this year's hopefuls can absolutely do so, because here are The Apprentice 2019 contestant's Instagram accounts. You're welcome.

According to the Radio Times, Lord Sugar's longtime advisors, Karren Brady and Claude Littner, will be returning to the BBC series to offer a help in hand during the weekly challenges, and the dreaded boardroom firings — which the latest batch of contestants will be hoping to avoid. When it comes to this year's lineup of Apprentice hopefuls, viewers can expect a former Undateables star, a YouTube prankster, a bakery owner, and many more. However, just one can be crowned Lord Sugar's newest prodigy, and over the next couple of months the famed businessman will whittle down the 16 competitors to just one. In the meantime, you can check out The Apprentice class of 2019 on Instagram, and take a look inside their lives before the boardroom.

1. Carina Lepore Carina Lepore hails from South London and owns her very own artisan bakery. In addition to describing herself as a natural leader, this Apprentice hopeful believes it's "written in the stars" that she'll be crowned Lord Sugar's next winner. You can follow Carina on Instagram at @carinalepore1.

2. Dean Ahmad Dean Ahmad from Essex is the proud owner of a Sports Management Agency — a company he founded at just 15 years old. With his many years of experience, Dean clearly believes he can go all the way, and has previously stated that he doesn't boast many traits that would let him down in business. You can follow Dean on Instagram at @deanahmad_.

3. Iasha Masood Manchester-based Iasha Masood is an account manager with a self-described "crazy," "controversial," and "eccentric" personality. When it comes to competition, Iasha has vowed to keep her enemies close, and anticipates that her competitors will underestimate her ability. You can follow Iasha on Instagram at @iasha_masood.

4. Jemelin Artigas Jemelin Artigas works as a network marketing consultant in South London, and states that resilience is one of her strongest attributes. However, this Apprentice candidate has warned that she can often be "next-lebel stubborn," so her fellow teammates better keep an eye out. You can follow Jemelin on Instagram at @jemelinartigas.

5. Kenna Ngoma Former-professional footballer Kenna Ngoma comes from Greater Manchester, and is the owner of an alcohol-infused ice cream brand. Kenna's footballing career was unfortunately cut short following an injury, however, his latest business venture could take this Apprentice star to new heights. You can follow Kenna on Instagram at @kennangoma.

6. Lewis Ellis Lancashire-born Lewis Ellis works as a digital marketing project manager, and describes himself as being a "maverick" who makes his own rules — and although his overt confidence is sometimes mistaken for arrogance, Lewis doesn't believe he is "better than anyone else". You can follow Lewis on Instagram at @lewis_ellis_.

7. Lottie Lion At just 19 years-old, Lottie Lion from Somerset is one of this year's youngest Apprentice contestants. However, Lottie is not one to be underestimated, and when it comes to business, she describes herself as being "very cut-throat." You can follow Lottie on Instagram at @lottie.lion.

8. Lubna Farhan Lubna Farhan from Luton works as a finance manager, and describes herself as being her own role model. Lubna also believes that she "has the whole package," and refers to herself as a "dark horse." You can follow Lubna on Instagram at @lubnafarhan15.

9. Marianne Rawlins Marianne Rawlins from Lincolnshire is the owner of a risk management company, and believes conflict management is one of her strongest skills. Marianne moved to the UK from the States back in 2017, and revealed that during the BBC competition, she may need to "dial down her American-ness." You can follow Marianne on Instagram at @itsmariannerawlins.

10. Pamela Laird Beauty brand owner Pamela Laird hails from South London, and credits her "entrepreneurial gene" for her previous business success. Pamela also describes herself as being feisty, passionate, and charismatic — and you can follow her on Instagram at @pamela_laird.

11. Riyonn Farsad London-based events manager Riyonn Farsad believes his greatest asset is his personality, and describes himself as being both "fun," and "smart." Riyonn also stated that he's never come across anyone who doesn't get along with him. However, if previous seasons of the Apprentice give us any indication, that perfect record is likely to be broken. You can follow Riyonn on Instagram at @riyonn_.

12. Ryan-Mark Parsons One of this year's youngest aspiring entrepreneurs is Ryan-Mark Parsons from South London, and despite his lack of experience, Ryan-Mark is on a mission to prove that when it comes to business, ages is irrelevant. You can follow Ryan-Mark on Instagram at @ryanmarkparsons.

13. Scarlett Allen-Horton Scarlett Allen-Horton from the West Midlands is the head of her very own recruitment company, and believes her upbeat personality can take her all the way. Scarlett also describes herself as being a "very good problem solver" — and you can follow her on Instagram at @scarlettallenhorton.

14. Shahin Hassan Birmingham-based Shahin Hassan is a chartered engineer who credits Elon Musk as being one of his greatest role models. Shahin says one of his greatest qualities is his ability to think "outside the box," and the Apprentice hopeful believes that having a plan and executing it well is the secret to success. You can follow Shahin on Instagram at @iamshahinhassan.

15. Souleyman Bah Souleyman Bah is a motivational speaker and para-athlete, who regularly trains with the GB Paralympic Olympic Team. Throughout his time on the BBC competition, Souleyman plans on being bold, brutally honest, and says he will fight for Lord Sugar's attention in the boardroom. You can follow Souleyman on Instagram at @kingsoulgb.